Grosse Pointe Garden Society cast bids farewell after series cancelled for second season

Washington DC [US], June 29 (ANI): Following the announcement of NBC that the series 'Grosse Pointe Garden Society' would not be back to bloom for a second season, the cast bid a heartfelt farewell to the series.

Melissa Fumero, who played society newbie Birdie on the Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs-created series, paid tribute to the character with some behind-the-scenes photos and a statement on Instagram.

"This one stings. This job is not for the faint of heart," she wrote Saturday on her Instagram Story, sharing Deadline's reporting of the cancellation. "Thanks for watching our little show," reported Variety.

Sharing the snaps from the series, the actress wrote, "Oh, Birdie. You were one for the books. You felt like an amalgamation of every role I've ever played. I'll miss so many things about this job, but most of all I will miss the incredible group of humans it brought together. I won't miss the shoes. It's really hard to make a show. Even harder to keep it on air. I'll forever be proud of what we made. Thanks for watching."

Actress AnnaSophia Robb, who starred as high school teacher Alice, wrote with a cast photo on her Instagram Story, "Damn. I will miss our GPGS family. Grateful and proud of all that we made together," as quoted by Deadline.

Ben Rappaport, who played divorced father and gardening club manager Brett, shared his own statement with some photos of the cast with Bans and Krebs.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again," he captioned the post. "Showbiz ain't for the faint of heart. Our beloved Grosse Pointe Garden Society was cancelled today. I'll sure miss working with these (and all of our) amazing folks every day. This was a special one."

On Friday, Deadline exclusively reported that NBC opted not to renew the drama series for a second season, after the network explored the possibility of moving the show to Peacock. (ANI)