Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi’s movie mints THIS on release day

Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi's movie Ground Zero could not make a mark at the Indian box office with its release day earnings on Friday.

Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 1 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Emraan Hashmi's movie earned just ₹1 crore on its release day. The opening day earnings were in line with the estimates.

However, media reports say that Ground Zero's success heavily depends on the initial word-of-mouth, and not its opening numbers.

Ground Zero vs Kesari 2 vs Jaat In direct clash with Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 and Sunny Deol's Jaat, the movie is counting on its patriotic theme to sail through the weekend.

According to a Koimoi report, Ground Zero has an “open field to perform” because both Kesari 2 and Jaat are working in a “limited audience” segment.

Ground Zero: Twitter reviews Social media viewers love the movie and have praised it as an “impactful film” devoid of “cinematic liberties.”

“Ground Zero is an impactful film about the war against terrorism. So relevant in these testing times. The execution is devoid of any cinematic liberties Emraan Hashmi is outstanding in the lead role. Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain are worth while too. The screenplay is flawless,” a user exclaimed.

“I wholeheartedly recommend Ground Zero to everyone. It’s a cinematic spectacle, it’s about reality. An honest portrayal of Kashmir as it is. This film matters, and it deserves to be seen,” added a viewer.

About Ground Zero Ground Zero is based on the chronicles of Border Security Force (BSF) officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led an operation to track the mastermind behind the terror attacks on Parliament in 2001 and the Akshardham temple in Gujarat's Gandhinagar in September 2002.

The movie, directed by Tejas Deoskar, is produced by Excel Entertainment of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.