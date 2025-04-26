Ground Zero Box Office collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi movie sees slight uptick after dull opening, but behind Kesari 2

Ground Zero Box Office collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi's film Ground Zero saw a slight uptick in its earnings on Saturday, but is still behind Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2, which has better occupancy and earnings

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published26 Apr 2025, 10:58 PM IST
Ground Zero Box Office collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi movie sees slight uptick after dull opening, but behind Kesari 2
Ground Zero Box Office collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi movie sees slight uptick after dull opening, but behind Kesari 2(X)

Ground Zero Box Office collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi starrer movie Ground Zero could not make a mark on the release day earnings on Friday. Although the movie witnessed a slight revival in its collection on Saturday, it is still behind Akshay Kumar's latest release Kesari Chapter 2.

As of 9:42 pm, Saturday, Ground Zero is estimated to earn 2.69 crore India net, shows early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Ground Zero Box Office collection Day 2

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Emraan Hashmi movie managed to earn only 1.54 crore on Day 2, Saturday, roughly marking a 25 per cent increase in Ground Zero's earnings.

Also Read | Ground Zero box office: Emraan Hashmi’s movie is estimated to earn...

On the release day, the Emraan Hashmi starrer minted a total of 1.15 crore.

Ground Zero occupancy

Ground Zero had overall 11.40% occupancy on Day 2, slight increase than its first day.

Ground Zero is majorly clashing with Kesari Chapter 2 which has minted more money on Saturday. The Akshay Kumar film also witnessed better occupancy than Ground Zero and Sunny Deol's Jaat.

Ground Zero screening in Srinagar

Ground Zero became the first movie to have its red-carpet premiere in Srinagar in 38 years. Ahead of the movie's special screening on Friday, April 25, Emraan Hashmi termed the moment “important and symbolic,” reported PTI.

Also Read | Ground Zero BO Day 1: Emraan Hashmi’s movie mints THIS on release

BSF personnel watched the film alongside the entire Ground Zero team, including Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, and producers Ritesh Sidhwani (with wife Dolly Sidhwani), Farhan Akhtar (with wife Shibani Dandekar), and co-producer Arhan Bagati.

Ground Zero movie

Emraan Hashmi starrer Ground Zero is inspired by the real-life story of Border Security Force (BSF) officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who played a key role in tracking down the mastermind behind two of India’s deadliest terror attacks—the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2002 Akshardham temple attack in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Also Read | Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar film sees growth on weekend

Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the movie is produced by Excel Entertainment, founded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

What Emraan Hashmi said about Ground Zero

Speaking at the special screening, actor Emraan Hashmi shared that the film’s plot centers around a critical mission to dismantle the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad and eliminate Ghazi Baba, the key figure behind both attacks. According to Hashmi, the officer began planning the operation in 2001, and it was successfully carried out in 2003.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentGround Zero Box Office collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi movie sees slight uptick after dull opening, but behind Kesari 2
MoreLess
First Published:26 Apr 2025, 10:58 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Entertainment

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.