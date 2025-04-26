Ground Zero Box Office collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi movie sees slight uptick after dull opening, but behind Kesari 2

Ground Zero Box Office collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi starrer movie Ground Zero could not make a mark on the release day earnings on Friday. Although the movie witnessed a slight revival in its collection on Saturday, it is still behind Akshay Kumar's latest release Kesari Chapter 2.

As of 9:42 pm, Saturday, Ground Zero is estimated to earn ₹2.69 crore India net, shows early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Ground Zero Box Office collection Day 2 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Emraan Hashmi movie managed to earn only ₹1.54 crore on Day 2, Saturday, roughly marking a 25 per cent increase in Ground Zero's earnings.

On the release day, the Emraan Hashmi starrer minted a total of ₹1.15 crore.

Ground Zero occupancy Ground Zero had overall 11.40% occupancy on Day 2, slight increase than its first day.

Ground Zero is majorly clashing with Kesari Chapter 2 which has minted more money on Saturday. The Akshay Kumar film also witnessed better occupancy than Ground Zero and Sunny Deol's Jaat.

Ground Zero screening in Srinagar Ground Zero became the first movie to have its red-carpet premiere in Srinagar in 38 years. Ahead of the movie's special screening on Friday, April 25, Emraan Hashmi termed the moment “important and symbolic,” reported PTI.

BSF personnel watched the film alongside the entire Ground Zero team, including Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, and producers Ritesh Sidhwani (with wife Dolly Sidhwani), Farhan Akhtar (with wife Shibani Dandekar), and co-producer Arhan Bagati.

Ground Zero movie Emraan Hashmi starrer Ground Zero is inspired by the real-life story of Border Security Force (BSF) officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who played a key role in tracking down the mastermind behind two of India’s deadliest terror attacks—the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2002 Akshardham temple attack in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the movie is produced by Excel Entertainment, founded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.