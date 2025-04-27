Ground Zero Box Office collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi’s action-thriller sees 65% uptick in earnings; mints THIS amount

Emraan Hashmi's film Ground Zero saw a significant Day 2 resurgence with a 65.22% revenue increase. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the action thriller chronicles the story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey who was the key figure in the probe to track down 2001 Parliament attack terrorist.

Ground Zero Box Office collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi's latest Bollywood movie, which hit the big screen on April 25, delivered a strong show in India on first Saturday, Day 2. Although first day earnings depressed fans but its comeback on the subsequent day with 65.22% surge in revenue is remarkable.

Directed by Tejas Deoskar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the action thriller is based on real life events. It is centred on the 2001 Parliament attack probe and the 2002 Akshardham temple attack in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. It unveils the quest of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who played a key role in tracking down the mastermind Ghazi Baba, marking India's major anti-terror operation.

Notably, Ground Zero faces stiff competition from other Bollywood films such as Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' and Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari Chapter 2.' Alongside lead actor, the star cast features Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Parmesh, Lalit Prabhakar, Rockey Raina and Rahul Vohra in key roles.

Ground Zero Box Office collection Day 2

Emraan Hashmi movie managed to earn an impressive 1.9 crore net at the domestic box office on April 26, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Overall, it did a business of 3.05 crore net in India. On Day 2, Ground Zero registered overall 13.64% Hindi occupancy.

Produced under the banner produced by Excel Entertainment, Dreamzkrraft Entertainment, and Talisman Films, the movie raked in 1.15 crore net on its release day. Ground Zero is made on an overall budget of 50 crore. This figure includes Prints and advertising costs, bollymoviereviewz.com report said.

According to a PTI report, Ground Zero became the first movie to have its red-carpet premiere in Srinagar in a span of 38 years. "When you tune into their minds and you do fresh and reinvent yourself, and do your fresh take on characters and genres and films, and not live in the past. That's where the whole game of relevance comes in,” the 48-year-old actor said in an interview with PTI, days before Ground Zero release.

