Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi’s film earnings increase on Sunday, mints THIS amount

Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi's new Bollywood movie, Ground Zero, hit the big screen on 25 April 25 and delivered an unexpected strong show in India on first weekend.

Despite a slow start in earnings on Friday, its comeback on the subsequent days in revenue is remarkable.

According to industry tracker sacnilk.com, the movie, on Sunday, earned an estimated amount of ₹1.67 crore on Sunday.

With this, the total estimated amount (India net) now stands at ₹4.72 crore until the report was filed.

The film registered a 65.22 per cent increase in occupancy, and Sacnilk reported that Ground Zero had an overall Hindi occupancy of 17.07 per cent on Sunday.

Looking into the details, Ground Zero registered overall 13.64 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

The maximum occupancy for the movie was reported in Chennai (70%), followed by Kolkata (25%), Bengaluru (20.33%), Pune (19.67%) and Mumbai (18.33%).

Ground Zero Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: The Emraan Hashmi movie has earned ₹3.75 crore gross at the worldwide box office till Saturday, of which ₹0 crore was collected overseas. Ground Zero has earned a gross of ₹3.65 crore in India. Ground Zero has minted ₹3.05 crore net in India.

Ground Zero: Director, cast, release date Ground Zero is directed by Tejas Deoskar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the action thriller is based on real life events. It is centred on the 2001 Parliament attack probe and the 2002 Akshardham temple attack in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. It unveils the quest of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who played a key role in tracking down the mastermind Ghazi Baba, marking India's major anti-terror operation.

