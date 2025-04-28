Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi’s film sees 11% rise in earnings, mints THIS over weekend

Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi starrer Ground Zero opened to decent earnings on Friday but witnessed significant boost in collection over the weekend.

Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 3 Emraan Hashmi's new Bollywood movie raked in ₹2.1 crore net in India on first Sunday, that is third day in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Released on April 25, the action thriller witnessed 10.53% uptick in earnings on April 27, a day after it minted ₹1.9 crore net. This brings it weekend collection total to ₹4 crore net.

At the domestic box office, the movie based on real-life story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, minted ₹5.15 crore net during its three-day run in theatres. However, Tejas Deoskar directorial movie seems to be falling far behind its closest contender - Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 - which raked in a massive ₹8.15 crore net in India on second Sunday. At the same time, Sunny Deol's Jaat did a business of ₹1.96 crore net on third Sunday.

Looking into further details about its occupancy, Sacnilk report states that Ground Zero shows attracted 17.25 per cent Hindi viewing population on April 27.

Ground Zero cast, budget and more Reportedly made on an overall budget of ₹50 crore, the movie was majorly shot in Jammu and Kashmir. Produced by Excel Entertainment, Dreamzkrraft Entertainment, and Talisman Films, the film features powerful narrative.

The storyline follows the quest of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey to arrest 2001 Parliament attack and the 2002 Akshardham temple attack mastermind - Ghazi Baba. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the movie features a strong cast, including Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Parmesh, Lalit Prabhakar, Rockey Raina and Rahul Vohra in pivotal roles, besides lead actor.