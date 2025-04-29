Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 4: Emraan Hashmi movie loses steam, earnings nosedive 71%; earns THIS amount

Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 4: Bollywood's latest movie starring Emraan Hashmi witnessed 71% drop in earnings on Monday. The massive plunge on fourth day in theatres came after a decent performance over the weekend when it collected ₹4.05 crore net.

Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 4 Emraan Hashmi's action thriller closed the day by raking in a mere ₹63 lakh net in India on Monday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This marks a significant drop from the previous day and the lowest single day earnings so far. During its four-day run it raked in ₹5.83 crore net at the domestic box office.

Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar directorial movie, reportedly made on an overall budget of ₹50 crore, managed to attract 7.48% Hindi viewing audience on Monday, as indicated by Sacnilk's occupancy data. Ground Zero is in a close contest with Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 - which minted a massive ₹3 crore net in India on second Monday after blockbuster weekend. Sunny Deol's Jaat is also running in theatres, which raked in ₹62 lakh on third Monday.

Released on April 25, Emraan Hashmi's movie raked in ₹1.15 crore net in India on its opening day, Sacnilk reported.

More about Ground Zero Based on real-life story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, the movie features a strong narrative and an ensemble cast. Alongside Emraan Hashmi, the star cast includes Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Parmesh, Lalit Prabhakar, Rockey Raina and Rahul Vohra in significant roles.