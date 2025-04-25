Ground Zero box office collection: On release date, Emraan Hashmi’s movie is estimated to earn...

Emraan Hashmi's movie Ground Zero, which was released in theatres on Friday, April 25, did not generate much hype on the ground, despite its trailer getting a decent response from viewers.

In direct clash with Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 and Sunny Deol's Jaat, Ground Zero is counting on its patriotic theme to sail it through the weekend, determining its chances ahead.

According to a Koimoi report, Ground Zero has an "open field to perform" because both Kesari 2 and Jaat are working in a "limited audience" segment.

Ground Zero: Day 1 box office prediction Despite its theme and limited competition, Koimoi said Ground Zero will likely open at just ₹1-2 crore net on Day 1 at the Indian box office.

Pinkvilla also saud the movie will take a low opening of under ₹1 crore.

Ground Zero: Advance bookings According to a Pinkvilla report, the Emraan Hashmi movie sold over 4,000 tickets for the opening day. It said that although the advances are “very poor”.

However, it added the movie was never going to rely on advance booking; Ground Zero, with Emraan as a solo lead after long, heavily depends on the initial word-of-mouth.

Ground Zero: Twitter reaction to the movie Viewers on social media platforms are loving the movie and have quipped it as an “impactful film” devoid of “cinematic liberties”.

“Just watched, Ground Zero and must say it is the most relevant reality of Kashmir! It's absolutely raw and deeply rooted in truth! This film showcases a true story of BSF's finest operations carried out in past 50 years! I think every Indian needs to watch this!” a social media user said.

“It's a proud and heroic portrayal of patriotism, based on the true story of Kirti Chakra winner N N D Dubey.This is a must-watch movie,” said another user.

“I wholeheartedly recommend Ground Zero to everyone. It’s a cinematic spectacle, it’s about reality. An honest portrayal of Kashmir as it is. This film matters, and it deserves to be seen,” added a viewer.

“GroundZero,coming as it does,days after the Pahalgam brutality,hits hard ..a gripping account of Kashmir militancy with a breathless climactic closure,” said another viewer.

#GroundZero is an impactful film about the war against terrorism. So relevant in these testing times. The execution is devoid of any cinematic liberties Emraan Hashmi is outstanding in the lead role. Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain are worth while too. The screenplay is flawless," a user exclaimed.

About Ground Zero Ground Zero is based on chronicles of Border Security Force (BSF) officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led an operation to track the mastermind behind the terror attacks on Parliament in 2001 and the Akshardham temple in Gujarat's Gandhinagar in September 2002.

The movie, directed by Tejas Deoskar, is produced by Excel Entertainment of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.