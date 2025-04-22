Emraan Hashmi says he won’t do roles like Tiger 3 after Salman Khan’s film tanked: ‘I loved the character because…’

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is all set for his upcoming release, Ground Zero. Ahead of its release, he opened up about his previous film, Tiger 3. In the Salman Khan film, Emraan essayed the role of the prime villain. While the film did not perform as well as previous ones in the Tiger franchise, Emraan said has decided to not play similar roles in future.

Advertisement

Emraan Hashmi on Tiger 3 The actor told PTI, “I did Tiger 3 because I loved the character. It was not a typical kind of antagonist, there was a back story. Now that I’ve done that, I’ll not pick up too many of those."

Emraan rose to fame with his sensual scenes in films like Gangster, Murder, Jannat, Raaz, The Dirty Picture and more.

Emraan Hashmi on not doing many films Emraan added, "I know that as an actor, people keep asking me, 'Why aren't you doing so many films like you used to pre-2019?' You have to sit in story narrations and listen to the stuff that's out there. I'm not being disrespectful to anyone.

“It's just that people haven't recalibrated to what was the single screen era out of a lack of a better term for it, then when the multiplexes came in, people started fuelling a certain western sensibility.”

Advertisement

He also said that he has become “picky and choosy” about his projects.

“For one thing, it is disastrous to have a film that doesn't connect at all on any level. You have successful films that fail at the box office. But at least the intent should be a film that reaches far and wide. So, it's important to kind of get that right. So, that's what I have in mind when I'm hearing the script or when I zero down on a film.”

Ground Zero Ground Zero is directed by Tejas Deoskar.

Besides Emraan, the film also has Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain in prominent roles.

The action-thriller will be released in theatres on April 25. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

Advertisement