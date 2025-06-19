Ground Zero OTT release date: When and where to watch Emraan Hashmi's action movie online

Ground Zero OTT release: Emraan Hashmi's movie Ground Zero will soon make its OTT debut, allowing fans to witness the well-crafted movie from the comfort of their homes.

Although Farhan Akhtar-backed Ground Zero did not make waves at the Indian box office, it was highly appreciated by critics and audiences alike, who called it a must-watch.

The movie, which hit the theatres on April 25, is among the most highly anticipated OTT releases of the month.

Ground Zero OTT release: When and where to watch According to media reports, Emraan Hashmi's online film Ground Zero will begin streaming online on Friday, June 20.

The movie will be available on Zee5.

Watch Ground Zero trailer here:

Ground Zero: Box Office Collection According to Sacnilk, Ground Zero earned only ₹7.76 crore at the Indian box office during its lifetime.

The movie fetched ₹8.39 crore globally, of which ₹0 were earned abroad. It's India gross stands at ₹8.39 crore

Ground Zero: Plot Ground Zero is based on the chronicles of Border Security Force (BSF) officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led an operation to track the mastermind behind the terror attacks on Parliament in 2001 and the Akshardham temple in Gujarat's Gandhinagar in September 2002.

The movie, directed by Tejas Deoskar, is produced by Excel Entertainment of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Talking to reporters at the screening of the film, Emaraan said the plot of Ground Zero revolves around a very important mission to wipe out terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad and eliminate Ghazi Baba, the mastermind of the two attacks. The officer had started planning for the operation in 2001 and it was accomplished in 2003.

