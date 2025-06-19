Subscribe

Ground Zero OTT release date: When and where to watch Emraan Hashmi's action movie online

Although Farhan Akhtar-backed Ground Zero could not make waves at the Indian box office, it was highly appreciated by critics and audience alike.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published19 Jun 2025, 09:03 AM IST
Advertisement
Ground Zero hit the theatres on April 25
Ground Zero hit the theatres on April 25(X)

Ground Zero OTT release: Emraan Hashmi's movie Ground Zero will soon make its OTT debut, allowing fans to witness the well-crafted movie from the comfort of their homes.

Advertisement

Although Farhan Akhtar-backed Ground Zero did not make waves at the Indian box office, it was highly appreciated by critics and audiences alike, who called it a must-watch.

The movie, which hit the theatres on April 25, is among the most highly anticipated OTT releases of the month.

Ground Zero OTT release: When and where to watch

According to media reports, Emraan Hashmi's online film Ground Zero will begin streaming online on Friday, June 20.

The movie will be available on Zee5.

Also Read | Sister Midnight OTT release: How to watch Radhika Apte's ‘boldest’ movie online

Watch Ground Zero trailer here:

Advertisement
Also Read | Special Ops 2 OTT release: How to watch Season 2 of Kay Kay Menon's web series

Ground Zero: Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Ground Zero earned only 7.76 crore at the Indian box office during its lifetime.

The movie fetched 8.39 crore globally, of which 0 were earned abroad. It's India gross stands at 8.39 crore

Ground Zero: Plot

Ground Zero is based on the chronicles of Border Security Force (BSF) officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led an operation to track the mastermind behind the terror attacks on Parliament in 2001 and the Akshardham temple in Gujarat's Gandhinagar in September 2002.

The movie, directed by Tejas Deoskar, is produced by Excel Entertainment of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Talking to reporters at the screening of the film, Emaraan said the plot of Ground Zero revolves around a very important mission to wipe out terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad and eliminate Ghazi Baba, the mastermind of the two attacks. The officer had started planning for the operation in 2001 and it was accomplished in 2003.

Advertisement
Also Read | Aamir Khan maintains ‘NO OTT’ for Sitaare Zameen Par, rejects ₹120 crore offer

Ground Zero: Cast

  • Emraan Hashmi
  • Sai Tamhankar as Jaya Dubey
  • Zoya Hussain as Aadila
  • Deepak Paramesh as Binu Ramchandra
  • Mukesh Tiwari as Sanjiv Sharma
  • Rockey Raina as Ghazi Baba
  • Lalit Prabhakar as Praveen
  • Rahul Vohra as Dhyaan
  • Ekluvya as Chand Khan

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentGround Zero OTT release date: When and where to watch Emraan Hashmi's action movie online
Read Next Story