It's been hours since Grand Theft Auto VI rolled out across the globe, ending the 13-year wait. It is the world's most expensive video game ever made, mounted on a massive budget. It surpassed GTA V, which was built on a reported budget of $265 million ( ₹2,471.95 crore). GTA 6 is even more expensive than Call of Duty: Black Ops III, with $450 million reported budget.

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The most expensive game in the world is a billion-dollar project, an astonishing thought.

How much money was spent on making GTA 6? At an estimated budget of $1 billion, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) cost even more money to make than some of the biggest Hollywood and Indian film productions combined, reported Hindustan Times.

While Rockstar Games has not officially revealed the game's production cost, publications like Variety and GameMag have estimated it at around $1 billion. Some even estimated it to be as high as $1.5 billion. However, Rockstar clarified, saying the budget is "not over a billion dollars", reported Hindustan Times.

GTA 6 vs Hollywood productions Even at the lower estimate of $1 billion, GTA 6's budget is significantly higher than multiple big-ticket film productions.

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The upcoming Avengers: Doomsday reportedly has a budget of $400 million. Namit Malhotra's Ramayana: Part One is estimated to cost $212.18 million, and Avatar around $237 million. Together, the three films have a reported combined budget of approximately $850 million. However, these films are still nearly $150 million less than GTA 6's total reported cost.

Most expensive Hollywood film GTA 6's estimated budget is also reported to be twice the $569 million cost of Jurassic World: Dominion, the most expensive film in history.

Meanwhile, the two-part Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame production comes close to $1 billion.

GTA 6 vs Ramayana budget India's most expensive film, Ramayana, the two-part film, is reportedly made for around $450 million. It is not even half of GTA 6's alleged budget.

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Why GTA 6 is expensive GTA 6 arrives after enduring multiple delays. The game, developed by Rockstar Games, took over a decade, which further pushed its overall budget, as per reports.

Hindustan Times reported that about 6,000 developers from four countries were involved in the making of the game, including 1,600 from India.

According to estimates by market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, GTA 6 has sold 17.07 million units via pre-orders, raking in $1.65 billion in revenue even before its official release.

Price of GTA 6 editions Rockstar launched GTA 6 in two editions at different price points.

The Standard Edition is priced at $80, while the Ultimate Edition costs $100, including additional features and bonuses.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.