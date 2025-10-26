'I'd rather die': Guillermo del Toro on whether he will ever use generative AI for his films

Guillermo del Toro, celebrated filmmaker behind Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, has firmly declared that he will never embrace artificial intelligence in his cinematic work.

Guillermo del Toro's on using AI: 'I'd rather die' Speaking candidly during a recent interview with NPR, del Toro emphasised that he would “rather die” than employ AI, particularly generative AI, in any of his future films.

Known for his vivid imagination and meticulous attention to practical effects, the director likened the cultural obsession with AI to the arrogance of Victor Frankenstein, the infamous literary scientist at the heart of his upcoming Netflix adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic novel.

“AI, particularly generative AI — I am not interested, nor will I ever be interested,” del Toro stated. “I’m 61, and I hope to be able to remain uninterested in using it at all until I croak. … The other day, somebody wrote me an email, said, ‘What is your stance on AI?’ And my answer was very short. I said, ‘I’d rather die.’”

He stressed that the real danger lies not in the technology itself, but in “natural stupidity,” a force he claims drives “most of the world’s worst features.”

Del Toro drew a direct parallel between the reckless ambition of Frankenstein and the hubris he sees among modern tech developers. “I did want it to have the arrogance of Victor [Frankenstein] be similar in some ways to the tech bros,” he explained. “He’s kind of blind, creating something without considering the consequences and I think we have to take a pause and consider where we’re going.”

What is Frankenstein? Del Toro’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, which hits Netflix on November 7, promises to bring fresh life to the iconic story.

Set in a period of scientific curiosity and ethical ambiguity, the film stars Jacob Elordi as the monster, with Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Ineson rounding out the cast.

Shelley’s 1818 novel, a cornerstone of Gothic literature, explores themes of creation, responsibility, and the human desire to surpass natural limits — ideas that del Toro clearly finds resonant in today’s technology-driven world.

By drawing a line between Frankenstein’s blind pursuit of scientific achievement and the unchecked enthusiasm surrounding AI, del Toro positions the story as both a thrilling gothic tale and a cautionary reflection on contemporary society.