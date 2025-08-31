Guillermo del Toro says his ‘Frankenstein’ is not an AI metaphor: ‘We live in a time of terror and intimidation’

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has finally unveiled his long-awaited reimagining of Frankenstein, starring Jacob Elordi as the Creature and Oscar Isaac as the obsessive scientist who brings him to life. Premiering at a press conference on Saturday, del Toro made it clear: while the film might feel timely in an age of artificial intelligence, Frankenstein is not a metaphor for AI.

“It’s not intended as a metaphor for that,” del Toro stated firmly. “We live in a time of terror and intimidation, certainly. And there’s no more urgent task than to remain [human], in a time where everything is pushing towards a bipolar understanding of our humanity.”

Del Toro explained that the film, while rooted in Mary Shelley’s 19th-century novel, is deeply modern in its emotional and moral underpinnings. He added that the story doesn’t seek to make a technological statement, but rather an emotional one — about our flaws, our humanity, and the right to remain imperfect. “The movie tries to show imperfect characters and the right we have to remain imperfect, and the right we have to understand each other under the most oppressive circumstances.”

With a chuckle, he added: “I’m not afraid of artificial intelligence. I’m afraid of natural stupidity.”

Del Toro’s Frankenstein veers away from the classic horror template, instead offering a layered family drama cloaked in Gothic shadows. Elordi, fresh off his string of acclaimed roles, portrays the misunderstood and monstrous Creature locked in a deadly and tragic feud with his creator, played by Isaac. The story explores themes of abandonment, power, guilt, and the emotional cost of creation.

The director, known for films such as ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ and ‘The Shape of Water’, called the film a “lifelong dream” finally realised. “Frankenstein has always been in my heart — this is not just horror, it’s tragedy, and it’s personal,” he said.

Honouring Shelley while redefining the monster Mary Shelley’s ‘Frankenstein’ has been adapted for the screen numerous times — most iconically in the 1931 version directed by James Whale, with Boris Karloff as the monster. But del Toro’s take digs deeper into Shelley’s core themes, focusing not just on science gone awry, but on the consequences of emotional abandonment and unchecked ambition.

The film blends signature del Toro visuals with a haunting score and rich period details, promising a bold, emotional experience for modern audiences.