Guillermo del Toro to receive Cinema Audio Societys 2026 filmmaker award

Washington, DC [US], October 8 (ANI): Filmmaker and author Guillermo del Toro will receive The Cinema Audio Society's Filmmaker Award at the 2026 CAS Awards on March 7, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The ace filmmaker is known for his projects such as Cronos (1993), Mimic (1997), The Devils' Backbone (2001), Pan's Labyrinth (2006), Hellboy (2004), Pacific Rim (2013), Crimson Peak (2015), and The Shape of Water (2017).

The previous honorees of this award include Denis Villeneuve, J.J. Abrams, George Clooney, Steven Spielberg, Joe Wright, Jon Favreau, Taylor Hackford, Jonathan Demme, Richard Donner, Rob Marshall, Edward Zwick, and Quentin Tarantino, according to the outlet.

"The CAS Filmmaker Award recognises directors who understand the critical role that sound plays in film and television, and Guillermo embodies that appreciation at the highest level," said CAS President Peter Kurland, adding, "His films are defined not only by their stunning visuals and deeply human themes but also by their masterful use of sound to build atmosphere, suspense, and wonder. Guillermo's collaboration with sound artists has elevated every story he's told. We are thrilled to celebrate his contributions to the art form."

Del Toro added, "Audiovisual entertainment -- telling stories with images and sound -- well, it requires the most careful composition and exacting standards to deliver a memorable experience in every theatre and every home. It is an honour to be recognised by those whom I consider and value as my peers and my admired colleagues," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.