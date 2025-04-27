Gujarati actor enjoys ‘khaman’ on Surat airport floor before boarding Bangkok flight, netizens react: ‘Not your home’

A video of Gujarati actor Hitesh Thakkar from Surat airport has gone viral on social media, sparking debate among netizens. The actor identified in the video was eating khaman on the airport floor with his friends, steps away from the boarding gate.

Actor eats on Surat airport floor In the video, newspapers were spread on the floor as the actor and his friends enjoyed khaman together. The actor was on his way to Pattaya, Thailand.

Hitesh said in Gujarati, “We don’t see the place when it comes to eating. This is Surat Airport, and my friends got delicious khaman. We are sitting on the floor and eating before boarding our flight to Pattaya, Thailand,”

Sharing the video, a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Proud of this Indian uncle who upheld his traditional diet and eating style in the airport gate before boarding a flight to Bangkok. Be proud of your roots.”

Internet reacts to actor's airport video Soon after the video was posted, many identified the man as the Gujarati actor. The video quickly gained attention, leaving netizens divided about his behaviour. While some praised the actor for embracing his roots, some slammed him for his behaviour at the airport.

Among them, a user wrote in the comments, “I also proud of my eating habits and will encourage to do it. But, No this uncle is not doing good, it is this kind of encouragement which helps people us make bad. Do this at your home or at right place. Boarding gate is not your home and not a restaurant (sic).”

“The reason why Indian Passport ranking has dropped to 85,” added another.

One more user commented, “It's absolutely unhealthy to eat food (or even store food) directly from newsprint. That ink isn't very stable, and mixes with the food. All the best. Anyway, there is nothing traditional about eating out of newspapers. Newspapers are just about 400 years old, that too from Europe, and as any Sanatani will remind you, our traditions are 4000 years old.”