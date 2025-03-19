Gulshan Devaiah pokes fun at Vivek Agnihotri after he thanks airline for gifts: ‘Mereko bhi same mila hai…’

Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah's playful response to filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is grabbing everyone's attention on X, formerly known as Twitter. It happened so after the Kashmir Files director received a warm gesture from an airline. While travelling on an Indigo flight, the cabin crew members gifted a token of appreciation for the filmmaker.

Vivek Agnihotri receives appreciation from airline Vivek received a bag of snacks with a handwritten letter and a card. Sharing a picture of the same, he wrote, "Thank you @indigo for your appreciation. Wonderful crew. Thanks for using my favourite compliment “Keep shining. Keep smiling.”

Advertisement

Gulshan Devaiah to Vivek Agnihotri While Vivek is not the first celebrity on board to receive such an appreciation gift, actor Gulshan Devaiah popped in the comment section of Vivek's post to remind him about the same.

Gulshan dropped a hilarious comment: “Mereko bhi same mila hai sir 2-3 baar !! Company policy hai.” “I got cashew mostly,” he also added.

Advertisement

Gulshan's cheeky response left many in splits on the micro-blogging site. One of them wrote, “Muje bhi randomly cookies and cashew de diya tha ek din but muje Vivek ji ki tarah aisi chhoti baat flex karne ki aadat nai hai (Once I randomly got cookies and cashews while flying but I don't have the habit of flexing such minor things like Vivek Agnihotri).” Someone also questioned him, “Why do you always make fun of him?”

Gulshan and Vivek Gulshan is often seen poking fun at Vivek and even at times, taking a dig at him directly. The two have worked together in the film Hate Story.

Last year, Gulshan had said that he didn’t like Vivek’s way of marketing his films. In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Gulshan said, “He (Vivek Agnihotri) is a marketing guy and he has a huge following. He is immensely successful now, as a film-maker, as an author. But yes, there are some things I am critical of. The example that I was writing about The Kashmir Files, they use a lot of footage of people who have gone through that pain. Those who watched the film could recall the time of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus and what all happened with them. So they were broadcasting that on social media as publicity. I feel that is exploitation.”

Advertisement