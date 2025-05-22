Guns, drugs, lubricants: Feds detail Diddy’s alleged ‘freak-off’ parties | Top points

American music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing a federal trial in New York, accused of orchestrating a vast sex trafficking and racketeering operation. Once a towering figure in the global entertainment industry, Combs now stands charged with a string of grave offences that could see him sentenced to life imprisonment.

Below are 9 major takeaways from the ongoing trial, based on witness testimonies, court proceedings, and official investigations.

1. Diddy Accused of Running a Sex Trafficking Operation Sean “Diddy” Combs, 55, has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Prosecutors allege he used his fame, business empire, and employees to facilitate and conceal abusive sexual conduct.

2. Former Assistant Testifies to Cleaning Up Drug- and Sex-Fuelled ‘Freak-Offs’ George Kaplan, Combs’ former assistant from 2013–2015, testified that he routinely cleaned up hotel rooms after sex marathons—disposing of baby oil, drugs, and alcohol. He claimed protecting Combs’ image was an unspoken part of the job, AFP reported.

3. Kaplan Received Immunity to Testify Initially invoking his Fifth Amendment right, Kaplan was granted immunity in exchange for his testimony. He also revealed he was ordered to purchase MDMA and deliver a “medicine kit” packed with prescription drugs.

4. Combs Allegedly Abused Cassie Ventura Cassie Ventura, Combs’ longtime girlfriend, testified that he physically abused her and coerced her into numerous sex acts with others, termed “freak-offs”. She also claimed he was controlling and violent throughout their relationship.

5. Threats and Violence Alleged in Kid Cudi Incident Cassie claimed Combs reacted violently when he discovered her brief relationship with rapper Kid Cudi in 2011. Prosecutors allege Combs ordered Cudi’s car to be firebombed, and Cudi is expected to testify in court.

6. Explicit Threats Revealed by Cassie’s Mother Regina Ventura, Cassie’s mother, testified that her daughter warned her in 2011 that Combs threatened to release sex tapes and harm both her and Cudi. She also said she sent Combs $20,000 in fear, which he later returned.

7. Federal Raids Uncover Guns, Drugs and ‘Freak-Off’ Supplies In a March 2024 raid of Combs’ Miami and Los Angeles homes, agents found handguns, MDMA, psilocybin, ammunition, and a wooden box labelled ‘Puffy.’ Authorities also found over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricants allegedly used in orgies.

8. Combs Denies All Allegations Combs has pleaded not guilty and denied all claims of trafficking, violence, and drug use. His legal team argued that the case was being sensationalised and that the lawsuits were driven by individuals seeking quick payouts.

9. Trial Highlights Potential Lifetime Sentence If convicted, Combs faces a life sentence for racketeering, a minimum of 15 years for sex trafficking, and up to 10 years for transportation for prostitution. He has been denied bail and is being held at Metropolitan Detention Centre, Brooklyn—an institution criticised for overcrowding and violence, BBC reported.