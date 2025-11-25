Guns N’ Roses announce 2026 world tour: Tickets, presale, dates, venues and more

Guns N’ Roses announced dates for their 2026 world tour on Instagram. The American hard rock band will perform in cities across Brazil, Europe, and the United States, according to The Rolling Stone.
Guns N’ Roses will kick off their 2026 world tour on 28 March in Monterrey, Mexico. Led by frontman Axl Rose, the band will perform at well-known stadiums like New York’s MetLife, St. Louis’ Busch, Las Vegas’ Allegiant, Vancouver’s BC Place, and Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl.
“We are bringing the 2026 World Tour to a city near you! Sign up now for official presale access at gunsnroses.com/tour!” the band wrote on Instagram. It added that new singles — “Nothin'” and “Atlas” — will be released on 2 December.
The Guns N’ Roses 2026 world tour presale is scheduled to begin on 3 December, according to The Rolling Stone. The band very recently travelled to Mumbai, Riyadh, and Düsseldorf as part of their 2025 world tour.
28 March – Monterrey, Mexico, Tecate Pa’l Norte
1 April – Porto Alegre, Brazil, Estádio Beira Rio
4 April – São Paulo, Brazil, Monsters of Rock
7 April – São José do Rio Preto, Brazil, Alberto Bertelli Lucatto
10 April – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Engenhão
12 April – Vitoria, Brazil, Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade
15 April – Salvador, Brazil, Arena Fonte Nova
18 April – Fortaleza, Brazil, Arena Castelão
21 April – São Luiz, Brazil, Estádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”
25 April – Belém do Pará, Brazil, Estádio Olímpico do Pará “Mangueirão”
5 May – Hollywood, Florida, Hard Rock Hollywood
7 May – Daytona Beach, Florida, Welcome to Rockville Festival
4 June – Gliwice, Poland, PreZero Arena Gliwice
6 June – Gliwice, Poland, PreZero Arena Gliwice
10 June – Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena
12–14 June – Donington, UK, Download Festival
18 June – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
20 June – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
23 June – Berlin, Germany, Uber Arena
25 June – Berlin, Germany, Uber Arena
28 June – Antwerp, Belgium, AFAS Dome
1 July – Paris, France, Accor Arena
3 July – Paris, France, Accor Arena
23 July – Raleigh, North Carolina, Carter-Finley Stadium
26 July – Saratoga Springs, New York, Saratoga Performing Arts Center
29 July – Tinley Park, Illinois, Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
1 August – Hershey, Pennsylvania, Hersheypark Stadium
5 August – Toronto, Ontario, Rogers Stadium
8 August – Shakopee, Minnesota, Mystic Lake Amphitheater
12 August – East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium
16 August – St. Louis, Missouri, Busch Stadium
19 August – Kansas City, Missouri, Morton Amphitheater
22 August – Las Vegas, Nevada, Allegiant Stadium
26 August – Edmonton, Canada, Commonwealth Stadium
29 August – Vancouver, Canada, BC Place
2 September – San Diego, California, Snapdragon Stadium
5 September – Pasadena, California, Rose Bowl
9 September – Arlington, Texas, Globe Life Field
12 September – Ridgedale, Missouri, Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
16 September – San Antonio, Texas, Alamodome
19 September – Atlanta, Georgia, Truist Park
