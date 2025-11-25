Guns N’ Roses announce 2026 world tour: Tickets, presale, dates, venues and more

Guns N’ Roses announced dates for their 2026 world tour on Instagram. The American hard rock band will perform in cities across Brazil, Europe, and the United States, according to The Rolling Stone.

Guns N’ Roses 2026 world tour tickets Guns N’ Roses will kick off their 2026 world tour on 28 March in Monterrey, Mexico. Led by frontman Axl Rose, the band will perform at well-known stadiums like New York’s MetLife, St. Louis’ Busch, Las Vegas’ Allegiant, Vancouver’s BC Place, and Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl.

“We are bringing the 2026 World Tour to a city near you! Sign up now for official presale access at gunsnroses.com/tour!” the band wrote on Instagram. It added that new singles — “Nothin'” and “Atlas” — will be released on 2 December.

The Guns N’ Roses 2026 world tour presale is scheduled to begin on 3 December, according to The Rolling Stone. The band very recently travelled to Mumbai, Riyadh, and Düsseldorf as part of their 2025 world tour.

Guns N’ Roses 2026 world tour dates and venues 28 March – Monterrey, Mexico, Tecate Pa’l Norte

1 April – Porto Alegre, Brazil, Estádio Beira Rio

4 April – São Paulo, Brazil, Monsters of Rock

7 April – São José do Rio Preto, Brazil, Alberto Bertelli Lucatto

10 April – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Engenhão

12 April – Vitoria, Brazil, Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade

15 April – Salvador, Brazil, Arena Fonte Nova

18 April – Fortaleza, Brazil, Arena Castelão

21 April – São Luiz, Brazil, Estádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”

25 April – Belém do Pará, Brazil, Estádio Olímpico do Pará “Mangueirão”

5 May – Hollywood, Florida, Hard Rock Hollywood

7 May – Daytona Beach, Florida, Welcome to Rockville Festival

4 June – Gliwice, Poland, PreZero Arena Gliwice

6 June – Gliwice, Poland, PreZero Arena Gliwice

10 June – Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena

12–14 June – Donington, UK, Download Festival

18 June – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

20 June – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

23 June – Berlin, Germany, Uber Arena

25 June – Berlin, Germany, Uber Arena

28 June – Antwerp, Belgium, AFAS Dome

1 July – Paris, France, Accor Arena

3 July – Paris, France, Accor Arena

23 July – Raleigh, North Carolina, Carter-Finley Stadium

26 July – Saratoga Springs, New York, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

29 July – Tinley Park, Illinois, Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

1 August – Hershey, Pennsylvania, Hersheypark Stadium

5 August – Toronto, Ontario, Rogers Stadium

8 August – Shakopee, Minnesota, Mystic Lake Amphitheater

12 August – East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium

16 August – St. Louis, Missouri, Busch Stadium

19 August – Kansas City, Missouri, Morton Amphitheater

22 August – Las Vegas, Nevada, Allegiant Stadium

26 August – Edmonton, Canada, Commonwealth Stadium

29 August – Vancouver, Canada, BC Place

2 September – San Diego, California, Snapdragon Stadium

5 September – Pasadena, California, Rose Bowl

9 September – Arlington, Texas, Globe Life Field

12 September – Ridgedale, Missouri, Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

16 September – San Antonio, Texas, Alamodome

19 September – Atlanta, Georgia, Truist Park

FAQs When will the Guns N’ Roses 2026 world tour kick off? The Guns N’ Roses 2026 world tour is scheduled to kick off on 28 March.

When does the Guns N’ Roses 2026 world tour presale begin? The Guns N' Roses 2026 world tour presale will begin on 3 December.