Guns N’ Roses concert: Fans in Mumbai brave huge crowd for American band — 'Walked 4 kms in the queue to reach venue'

Guns N’ Roses concert in Mumbai: The American band, Guns N’ Roses is all set to perform in Mumbai on Saturday after 13 years. The concert is taking place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on May 17. While the band will take to the stage at 6:45 pm, the gates opened at 3 PM.

Guns N’ Roses concert in Mumbai Several visuals from the event have started arriving on X, formerly Twitter. Going by them, a huge crowd showed up for the event.

The fan turnout has been massive, with many complaining about having to wait and walk almost 4 km in long queues to reach the concert venue.

A user wrote on the micro-blogging app, “Long a** queue at Guns N' Roses Mumbai 2025.” “Great exercise at the Guns N Roses event. Walked 4 kms in the queue to reach the venue (sic),” added another on the platform.

“Absolutely loving the crowd that is coming for Guns n Roses. Lot of middle aged to old people too, many coming alone from all over the country, just full of energy and joy (sic),” updated someone else from the venue.

All about Guns N’ Roses Mumbai band Indian band Girish and the Chronicles will warm up the crowd with their performance, starting from 5:45 to 6:15 pm, setting the perfect mood for an unforgettable evening, before the American Band.

The real magic begins at 6:45 p.m., when the legendary Guns N’ Roses hit the stage.

The band will take fans on a nostalgic rollercoaster, performing till 10 p.m. and belting out some of their most iconic tracks, including Paradise City, Sweet Child o' Mine, November Rain, Knockin' on Heaven's Door, Patience, Don't Cry, and Welcome to the Jungle.