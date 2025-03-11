Rock fans, rejoice! Guns N’ Roses returns to India after 10 years – Mumbai concert details, tickets & venue inside

India’s live music scene continues to flourish, with yet another major international act joining the lineup of global artists performing in the country.

Legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses has officially announced their return to India after more than a decade. The iconic group will perform in Mumbai at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on May 17, 2025, as part of their much-anticipated India Tour.

Following performances by global stars like Maroon 5, Coldplay, Green Day, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Wave to Earth and many more, this announcement marks another major moment for music enthusiasts.

Guns N’ Roses' current lineup—featuring Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass), and Slash (lead guitar)—will take the stage to perform some of their most iconic tracks, including Welcome to the Jungle, Sweet Child o’ Mine, November Rain, Shadow of Your Love, and Madagascar.

Tickets for the Mumbai concert will go on sale starting March 19 on BookMyShow, with a high demand expected.

The band took to Instagram to share the news, writing: “We’re coming to India. This is going to be special. May 17, Mumbai.”

Anil Makhija, COO of Live Entertainment & Venues at BookMyShow, expressed his excitement about bringing the rock legends back to India.

He told the Business Standard, “Guns N’ Roses has been a huge part of so many people’s musical journey. The band defined an era of rock that continues to inspire generations. Bringing these legends back to India is a proud moment for us. Their music has shattered barriers, brought fans together across generations, and left an unforgettable mark on rock history.”

Guns N’ Roses remains one of the most influential rock bands of all time. Their debut album, Appetite For Destruction (1987), holds the record for the best-selling US debut album and one of the highest-selling albums in history.

Their ‘Not In This Lifetime’ tour (2016–2019) became the fourth-highest-grossing concert tour of all time. Additionally, their albums Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II (1991) debuted at #1 and #2 on the Billboard 200, cementing their place in rock history.