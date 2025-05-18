Guns N’ Roses rocks stage with iconic hits after 13 years; netizens buzz ‘greatest experience’ | Watch Mumbai concert

Guns N' Roses rock band thrilled fans in Mumbai with a remarkable concert after 13 years, featuring iconic hits. The May 17 show at Mahalaxmi Racecourse was a huge success, igniting excitement on social media as fans shared their unforgettable experiences.

Fareha Naaz
Updated18 May 2025, 08:23 AM IST
Guns N' Roses delivered an unforgettable show in Mumbai on May 17, captivating audiences with their iconic hits.
Guns N' Roses delivered an unforgettable show in Mumbai on May 17, captivating audiences with their iconic hits. (x @Deelip Menezes)

Guns N’ Roses Mumbai concert: The American rock band Guns N’ Roses impressed Indian fans with a stellar show on Saturday in Mumbai after a void of 13 years. It was a night to remember as the band captivated the audiences with a nostalgic rollercoaster ride.

The May 17 concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse proved to be a major success story as revealed by accounts of netizens. Social media is flooded with glimpses of the enthralling Guns N’ Roses concert.

Also Read | Guns N’ Roses concert: Fans in Mumbai brave huge crowd: ‘Walked 4 kms to venue’

As Guns N’ Roses lit up the atmosphere with their iconic songs - Paradise City, Sweet Child o' Mine, November Rain, Knockin' on Heaven's Door, Patience, Don't Cry, and Welcome to the Jungle - the audience could not contain themselves and expressed their excitement on social media.

‘Greatest experiences of my life’

A user wrote, “Had one of the greatest experiences of my life tonight. Watched Guns N Roses live in Mumbai My introduction to rock music and a lot of my formative years were spent with their music. Tonight was just way too special. Also watching my guitar hero Slash take the stage.”

 

 

Also Read | Guns N’ Roses returns to India, set to rock Mumbai soon – Check details inside

As Guns N’ Roses lit up the atmosphere with their iconic songs - Paradise City, Sweet Child o' Mine, November Rain, Knockin' on Heaven's Door, Patience, Don't Cry, and Welcome to the Jungle - the audience could not contain themselves and expressed their excitement on social media.

A second user wrote, “Guns N' Roses Mumbai 2025, 3 hours nonstop concert. Hats off the energy levels of Slash, Axl Rose! Issac Carpenter you stole the show!!!!!” A third user stated, “Experienced Guns N’ Roses live in Mumbai today.”

Also Read | Enrique Iglesias India tour 2025: When and where to expect global pop sensation

A fourth user commented, “After all these years, Slash still has it. Age has had its effect on Axl Rose, especially given the high scales of their songs! But it’s still a great trip down memory lane to watch @gunsnroses live. Enjoyed November Rain, as it rained in May.”

 

The gates to the magical concert opened at 3:00 PM as excited fans rushed to the venue to catch a glimpse their favourite rock band performing live. To warm up the crowd before the epic evening show of Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass) and Slash (lead guitar), Indian band Girish and the Chronicles took to stage and kick started the high-octane trip.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentGuns N’ Roses rocks stage with iconic hits after 13 years; netizens buzz ‘greatest experience’ | Watch Mumbai concert
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.