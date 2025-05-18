Guns N’ Roses rocks stage with iconic hits after 13 years; netizens buzz ‘greatest experience’ | Watch Mumbai concert

Guns N’ Roses Mumbai concert: The American rock band Guns N’ Roses impressed Indian fans with a stellar show on Saturday in Mumbai after a void of 13 years. It was a night to remember as the band captivated the audiences with a nostalgic rollercoaster ride.

The May 17 concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse proved to be a major success story as revealed by accounts of netizens. Social media is flooded with glimpses of the enthralling Guns N’ Roses concert.

As Guns N’ Roses lit up the atmosphere with their iconic songs - Paradise City, Sweet Child o' Mine, November Rain, Knockin' on Heaven's Door, Patience, Don't Cry, and Welcome to the Jungle - the audience could not contain themselves and expressed their excitement on social media.

‘Greatest experiences of my life’ A user wrote, “Had one of the greatest experiences of my life tonight. Watched Guns N Roses live in Mumbai My introduction to rock music and a lot of my formative years were spent with their music. Tonight was just way too special. Also watching my guitar hero Slash take the stage.”

A second user wrote, “Guns N' Roses Mumbai 2025, 3 hours nonstop concert. Hats off the energy levels of Slash, Axl Rose! Issac Carpenter you stole the show!!!!!” A third user stated, “Experienced Guns N’ Roses live in Mumbai today.”

A fourth user commented, “After all these years, Slash still has it. Age has had its effect on Axl Rose, especially given the high scales of their songs! But it’s still a great trip down memory lane to watch @gunsnroses live. Enjoyed November Rain, as it rained in May.”

