Guns N' Roses to perform in Guwahati, Assam CM Hemanta Biswa Sarma hails their upcoming concert.

Assam has secured another major international music event, with legendary American rock band Guns N' Roses scheduled to perform in Guwahati on November 17, 2026.
The announcement was made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on X, where he welcomed the band and highlighted the significance of the event for the state's growing entertainment and tourism sectors.
"Delighted to welcome the legendary Guns N' Roses to Guwahati on November 17, 2026, bringing one of the world's most iconic rock bands to Assam.
Following the historic success of Post Malone's concert, Assam's rise as a global live entertainment destination continues to gather momentum. As fans travel from across India and beyond, they will experience Assam's hospitality, culture and vibrancy, while creating new opportunities for tourism and the local economy (sic)."
The announcement marks another step in Assam's efforts to position itself as a destination capable of hosting large-scale international entertainment events.
For Assam, the event represents more than just a musical performance. Officials view such concerts as an opportunity to showcase the region's tourism potential, hospitality sector and cultural heritage to visitors arriving from across the country and abroad.
Guns N' Roses, formed in Los Angeles in the mid-1980s, remain one of the most influential rock bands in music history. Known for global hits including Sweet Child O' Mine, November Rain and Welcome to the Jungle, the group continues to draw large audiences worldwide decades after achieving international fame.
The Guwahati performance is expected to be among the most high-profile international concerts hosted in the state, further strengthening Assam's efforts to position itself as a key venue for global entertainment events
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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