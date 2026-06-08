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Guns N' Roses to perform in Guwahati, Assam CM Hemanta Biswa Sarma hails their upcoming concert

Legendary rock band Guns N' Roses will perform in Guwahati on November 17, 2026, with Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma saying the event strengthens the state's growing reputation as a major destination for international live entertainment.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published8 Jun 2026, 09:24 PM IST
Guns N' Roses to perform in Guwahati, Assam CM Hemanta Biswa Sarma hails their upcoming concert.
Guns N' Roses to perform in Guwahati, Assam CM Hemanta Biswa Sarma hails their upcoming concert.
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Assam has secured another major international music event, with legendary American rock band Guns N' Roses scheduled to perform in Guwahati on November 17, 2026.

Assam CM hails Guns N' Roses upcoming Guwahati concert

The announcement was made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on X, where he welcomed the band and highlighted the significance of the event for the state's growing entertainment and tourism sectors.

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"Delighted to welcome the legendary Guns N' Roses to Guwahati on November 17, 2026, bringing one of the world's most iconic rock bands to Assam.

Following the historic success of Post Malone's concert, Assam's rise as a global live entertainment destination continues to gather momentum. As fans travel from across India and beyond, they will experience Assam's hospitality, culture and vibrancy, while creating new opportunities for tourism and the local economy (sic)."

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The announcement marks another step in Assam's efforts to position itself as a destination capable of hosting large-scale international entertainment events.

For Assam, the event represents more than just a musical performance. Officials view such concerts as an opportunity to showcase the region's tourism potential, hospitality sector and cultural heritage to visitors arriving from across the country and abroad.

Also Read | Assam 2% DA hike: Himanta Cabinet hikes DA and DR to 60 per cent

About Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses, formed in Los Angeles in the mid-1980s, remain one of the most influential rock bands in music history. Known for global hits including Sweet Child O' Mine, November Rain and Welcome to the Jungle, the group continues to draw large audiences worldwide decades after achieving international fame.

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The Guwahati performance is expected to be among the most high-profile international concerts hosted in the state, further strengthening Assam's efforts to position itself as a key venue for global entertainment events

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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