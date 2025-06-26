Guru Randhawa deactivates X account after sharing cryptic post amid Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji row

After Mika Singh and B Praak, Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has now joined the bandwagon of posting cryptic posts of nationalism over singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's collaboration with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming film, Sardaar Ji 3.

However, soon after the post went viral, it was met with harsh criticism from Diljit Dosanjh fans and netizens who cited his “Lagdi Lahore” song, his movie Shahkot and more. Guru Randhawa has since deactivated his Twitter account.

Screenshot of Guru Randhawa's X account at 10 PM on June 26

In an X post, Randhawa wrote in part Punjabi, "Lakh pardesi hoyieee, Apna desh nhi bhandi daa. Jehre mulk da khayie, us da bura nhi mangi da."

The singer then continues in English saying, “Even if now your citizenship is not Indian but you were born here pls remember this. This country made great artists and we all are proud of it. Pls be proud of where you were born. (sic)”

He also added an "advice" for Dosanjh, and said, "Now don't start controversy again and manipulate Indians LOL. PR bigger than artist (sic).”

Guru Randhawa's cryptic post that went viral on social media.

Notably, the singer never mentioned Diljit Dosanjh's name.

This wasn't the only cryptic post Randhawa made about Dosanjh and his movie Sardaar Ji 3.

On Wednesday, June 25, Randhawa tweeted: “When the PR team is more talented than the talent itself, controversies become part of the daily routine. The day is near when our people will open their eyes and know the truth. LOL. 1st of every month, dropping bombs. God bless the fake PR and the artists.”

Sardaar Ji 3 to release overseas In an interview with the BBC Asian Network released on June 25, Diljit Dosanjh said that when he signed the movie, there was no trouble between India and Pakistan.

He also shared that the team had completed the shoot by February, which is months before the hostilities between the two nations escalated following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

The film's producers are already facing losses as the film won’t come out in India due to a ban on Pakistani artists, he said, justifying the overseas release.