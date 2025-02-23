Singer, actor Guru Randhawa sustained serious injuries while attempting a stunt for his upcoming film, Shaunki Sardar. He has been hospitalised for the same. Sharing a health update, the Patola singer posted a picture from the hospital.

He wrote, "My first stunt, my first injury, but my spirit remains unbroken. A memory from the sets of Shaunki Sardar movie. Bahut mushkil kamm aa action waala (action is much difficult) but will work hard for my audience."

In the photo, Guru Randhawa smiled at the camera while giving a thumbs-up. He was wearing a cervical collar. As soon as he shared the post, concerned fans and well-wishers expressed their shock. While Dino Morea commented, “Bhaiii get well soon,” “Get well soon Veerey,” added Pulkit Samrat. “Get well soon guru,” commented Jacqueline Fernandez. Anupam Kher cheered, “You are the bestest. Got will soon.” Gauahar Khan expressed, “I hope this was in the past (heart emoji) wishing u great health.”

Among others were Bharati Siingh, Mrunal Thakur and Shehnaaz Gill who sent him wishes for speedy recovery.

Shaunki Sardar Shaunki Sardar stars Guru Randhawa alongside Nimrat Ahluwalia. Directed by Dheeraj Rattan, the film is slated to release in theatres on May 16. It is backed by Guru Randhawa’s production house, 751 Films.

The film is based on an emotional love story set against the backdrop of love, loyalty, and cultural pride.

A while back, Guru Randhawa was spotted taking a holy dip at Mahakumbh 2025. He had posted a video where he was seen taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam, taking a boat ride and also witnessed the evening aarti.

Sharing the clip, the singer wrote, "Blessed to take a sacred dip in Maa Ganga at Prayagraj, where faith flows and spirituality thrives. Starting my new journey with God’s blessing. Har har Gange!"