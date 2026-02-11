Guru Randhawa, KRK step up to support Rajpal Yadav who is lodged at Tihar jail, Gurmeet Choudhary appeals for help

Guru Randhawa became the first celebrity to extend help to Rajpal Yadav, who is currently lodged at Tihar jail following a cheque bounce case. The Pagal singer shared that Yadav will be featuring in one of his upcoming music videos for which a signing amount has been paid to the actor. His post arrives after Sonu Sood urged his industry peers to help Yadav financially through work.

Guru Randhawa offers work to Rajpal Yadav Taking to his Instagram Story, Guru Randhawa wrote, “Lets all Help our senior actor @rajpalofficial sir. Will be transferring him advance amount as feature in one of my upcoming videos. Sonu sood paji following what you started."

“Lets all help and get him home safe. Waheguru @sonu_sood,” he added.

Guru Randhawa on Instagram.

Besides him, Kamaal Rashid Khan also promised ₹10 lakh to Rajpal Yadav, who is to pay nearly ₹9 crore in the case.

KRK shared on X, formerly Twitter, “I am ready to give ₹10 lakhs for RajPal Yadav. Let’s all Bollywood people come together to give him ₹5cr! If he does pay back only ₹5cr So he can come out from jail immediately! Let’s all help him.”

Tej Pratap Yadav extends ₹ 11 lakh Tej Pratap Yadav, the president of the Jan Shakti Janata Dal and the elder son of Lalu Yadav, announced the financial assistance of ₹11 lakh to Rajpal Yadav and his family.

"I just received information about the pain of the family of the honorable Rajpal Yadav ji through the post of my elder brother Rao Inderjeet Yadav ji. In this extremely difficult time, I and my entire JJD (Jan Shakti Janata Dal) family stand in complete empathy and solidarity with their grieving family," Yadav shared in a statement on X.

"With a spirit of human compassion and support, on behalf of the JJD family, I am providing financial assistance of ₹11,00,000 (eleven lakh rupees) to their family," it added.

Gurmeet Choudhary helps Rajpal Yadav Actor Gurmeet Choudhary also requested "all producers, directors, and members of our film fraternity" to come together, with compassion and humanity, and find a solution."

He wrote on his X handle, “It breaks my heart to see a senior, immensely talented artist like Rajpal Yadav ji going through such a painful phase. He has given us countless smiles, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Today, he needs us. As a fellow actor and as a human being, I am stepping forward to help in whatever way I can.”

Why is Rajpal Yadav in jail Actor Rajpal Yadav, who is best known for his comedy roles in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Hungama (2003) and Dhol (2007), failed to comply with the surrender deadline fixed by the Court after repeated violations of undertakings regarding a payment case stemming from 2010.

While Yadav was ready to deposit ₹25 lakh immediately, offering a repayment schedule for the remaining dues.

However, the Court declined to grant any relief, directing him to surrender on February 4, 2026.