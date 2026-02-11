Subscribe

Guru Randhawa, KRK step up to support Rajpal Yadav who is lodged at Tihar jail, Gurmeet Choudhary appeals for help

Rajpal Yadav surrendered at the Tihar Jail on February 5 in a cheque dishonour case against him, amounting to almost 9 crore. The case dates back to 2010 when he reportedly took a loan for his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata.

Sneha Biswas
Published11 Feb 2026, 08:56 AM IST
From Guru Randhawa to KRK, celebs who posted for Rajpal Yadav.
From Guru Randhawa to KRK, celebs who posted for Rajpal Yadav.(Instagram/ X)
Guru Randhawa became the first celebrity to extend help to Rajpal Yadav, who is currently lodged at Tihar jail following a cheque bounce case. The Pagal singer shared that Yadav will be featuring in one of his upcoming music videos for which a signing amount has been paid to the actor. His post arrives after Sonu Sood urged his industry peers to help Yadav financially through work.

Guru Randhawa offers work to Rajpal Yadav

Taking to his Instagram Story, Guru Randhawa wrote, “Lets all Help our senior actor @rajpalofficial sir. Will be transferring him advance amount as feature in one of my upcoming videos. Sonu sood paji following what you started."

“Lets all help and get him home safe. Waheguru @sonu_sood,” he added.

Guru Randhawa on Instagram.

Besides him, Kamaal Rashid Khan also promised 10 lakh to Rajpal Yadav, who is to pay nearly 9 crore in the case.

KRK shared on X, formerly Twitter, “I am ready to give 10 lakhs for RajPal Yadav. Let’s all Bollywood people come together to give him 5cr! If he does pay back only 5cr So he can come out from jail immediately! Let’s all help him.”

Tej Pratap Yadav extends 11 lakh

Tej Pratap Yadav, the president of the Jan Shakti Janata Dal and the elder son of Lalu Yadav, announced the financial assistance of 11 lakh to Rajpal Yadav and his family.

"I just received information about the pain of the family of the honorable Rajpal Yadav ji through the post of my elder brother Rao Inderjeet Yadav ji. In this extremely difficult time, I and my entire JJD (Jan Shakti Janata Dal) family stand in complete empathy and solidarity with their grieving family," Yadav shared in a statement on X.

"With a spirit of human compassion and support, on behalf of the JJD family, I am providing financial assistance of 11,00,000 (eleven lakh rupees) to their family," it added.

Gurmeet Choudhary helps Rajpal Yadav

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary also requested "all producers, directors, and members of our film fraternity" to come together, with compassion and humanity, and find a solution."

He wrote on his X handle, “It breaks my heart to see a senior, immensely talented artist like Rajpal Yadav ji going through such a painful phase. He has given us countless smiles, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Today, he needs us. As a fellow actor and as a human being, I am stepping forward to help in whatever way I can.”

Why is Rajpal Yadav in jail

Actor Rajpal Yadav, who is best known for his comedy roles in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Hungama (2003) and Dhol (2007), failed to comply with the surrender deadline fixed by the Court after repeated violations of undertakings regarding a payment case stemming from 2010.

While Yadav was ready to deposit 25 lakh immediately, offering a repayment schedule for the remaining dues.

However, the Court declined to grant any relief, directing him to surrender on February 4, 2026.

Following the Court's observation, Yadav's counsel informed the bench that the actor would surrender at Tihar Jail later on February 5. The Court added that, after surrendering, Yadav would be free to file an appropriate application in accordance with the law.

