Guru Randhawa slammed for sexualising schoolgirls in 'Azul' music video, Sonam Kapoor backs criticism

Singer Guru Randhawa, known for chartbusters like Lahore and High Rated Gabru, is caught in back-to-back controversies. His latest release, Azul, which was meant to be a glossy music video, has instead triggered outrage for allegedly “sexualising schoolgirls” and portraying a problematic fantasy.

In the video, Randhawa plays a photographer who enters an all-girls school to take their class photo. What could have been a simple, lighthearted scenario has been criticised online as a “sexualised, pornographic” depiction of minors. A widely shared post on Instagram accused the singer of not only objectifying schoolgirls but also drawing comparisons between them and alcohol brands. The post went viral and even caught actor Sonam Kapoor’s attention, who responded with a ‘like’.

The backlash has been swift. Many social media users and women’s rights voices have slammed the video, arguing that even though the female cast is made up of adults, they are deliberately shown as underage schoolgirls-- normalising harassment and feeding into the culture of sexualising minors.

A user wrote, “Finally this issue is being raised. It’s prevalent in Bollywood too, and needs to be talked about. We tend to underestimate the impact it has on kids and the youth.”

Another user commented, “Yes! This is the first thing that shocked me when I saw the music video. It’s 2025 and ppl still don’t under the implications of such things floating around on social media. Literally school kids are consuming this message that sexualizing school girls is okay!!”

“Some one said this, audience watched it and loved it and shared this music video, models acted there and felt proud and saying best career moment. This whole when come together actually confuse the direction and motive of online societies,” the third wrote.

While Azul continues to face criticism, another controversy has landed Guru Randhawa in legal trouble. A Samrala court has summoned the singer over a line in his song Sirra: “Jamia nu gudti ch mildi afeem hai” (Newborns are given opium in their cradle). The lyric has been deemed offensive by complainant Rajdeep Singh Mann, who filed the case through advocate Gurvir Singh Dhillon.

The petitioner argued that the word gudhti carries deep spiritual and cultural significance in Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and its usage in the song is derogatory. Randhawa has been directed to appear in court on September 2.

This isn’t the first time Punjabi music has faced legal scrutiny. Artists like Honey Singh and Karan Aujla have also been pulled up in the past for objectionable lyrics, with the Punjab women’s panel ordering probes into their songs Millionaire and MF Gabru respectively.