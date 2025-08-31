Guy Fieri's son Hunter Fieri marries pickleball player Tara Bernstein at California Ranch: See pics

Guy Fieri's son, Hunter Fieri, tied the knot with Tara Bernstein, a professional pickleball player, at the Food Network star’s California Ranch on Saturday, August 30, according to People magazine. A total of 350 guests attended the wedding at HuntRyde Ranch in Sonoma, as per the outlet.

“We just want to hang out with our friends, have some good food, and just enjoy ourselves. It's just all of the people who mean the most to us,” Hunter Fieri said in an interview with People.

Cesar Orozco, Lorena Garcia, Antonia Lofaso, and Aaron May, among other stars, attended the wedding in Sonoma, as per The Daily Mail. Hunter’s paternal grandmother, Penelope Ferry, 81, served as the flower girl at the ceremony.

Just a day before the grand wedding at HuntRyde Ranch, a Denim & Diamonds-themed welcome party was held on August 29, where renowned chef Lorena Garcia cooked and served Mexican delicacies to the invitees.

Next chapter for Hunter Fieri and Tara Bernstein Hunter Fieri and Tara Bernstein first met at Super Bowl 2023 in Arizona. The two exchanged Dan Corbin-designed wedding bands and handwritten vows at their wedding in California.

Bernstein told People she was “excited to continue building as individuals and as people together” with Hunter.

"It's fun when you're just two best friends and living life together. Hunter and I are just so passionate about all the things that we do,” she added.

Hunter said the couple would continue to “support each other”. "We work together. We live together. We travel together. We do everything together as much as we can," he said.

He looked forward to having “fun” and achieving more “success” alongside Bernstein.

