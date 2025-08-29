‘Haar Ke Bhi Jeetnewale ko Baazigar Kehte Hain!’—Sidharth Malhotra's feel-good romance Param Sundari wins hearts

After years of watching macho bronzed men with big guns (sorry Hrithik!) driving fast cars, jumping off trains into rivers, running away from collapsing bridges, avenging in the name of the father by chopping, knifing, shooting, fighting a neverending lineup of baddies (is there an acting award for the ‘best death of a goon’ I wonder?!) comes an old- fashioned romance that makes you want to sigh into your coffee instead of barfing into it.

Sorry, manufacturers of fake blood, looks like your time is on hold right now. It’s Sid Malhotra’s legs that have distracted the women. So he’s running away from machete-wielding Mallu Majnus and the girl’s family, but he’s jumping into the river only to be rescued by the heroine. That is a sight meant for all the women in the theatre. Most of us who have missed Shah Rukh Khan so much, will enjoy how Sidharth Malhotra manages to channel his inner Shah Rukh unabashedly (thankfully!) and offer us paisa vasool romance moments.

‘Kitne filmy ho tum!’ Sunadri says when Param cracks the ‘Haar ke bhi jeetne wale ko…’ dialog. I just wished they had pushed that harder and made him ask, ‘Kya kehte hain?’ and have her answer, ‘Baazigar’.

Then comes the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai moment when he pulls her out into the rain to dance. In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, it’s a little gazebo where they shelter from the rain. Param though does not play the piano with his fingers, he spells it out in dialogue.

I missed Shah Rukh Khan so much, I wish they had just spliced the mundu-wearing scene from Swades into this film. That sexiness is still unmatched. I suppose Gen Z needs their romantic heroes too…

Param is a young man who, like all Gen-zers, takes dating advice from apps. For fitness, food as well as love. But this young man is rich and has lost money investing in many apps. He falls for a ppt that has all the cliches presented by Abhishek Banerjee (the young woman sitting across the aisle exclaimed,’Oh God! This guy is bad news in every film!). To test the app so his rich dad (Sanjay Kapoor) can invest more money, Param drags his bestie Juggy all the way to a small town in Kerala to meet Sundari, his supposed ‘soulmate’ from the app.

Of course, there are cliches that will make you cringe, but then the film does not cross the line into being as offensive as the trailer made us all feel. There is a niggling imp inside that asks, why do all movies that lead to Kerala must have Onam?

It was fun to watch all the Mallu Majnus in the movie who are in love with Sundari. Usually, Jahnvi Kapoor overdoes her ‘I’m so oomph’ girl act, whether she’s an IFS officer in trouble for making out with a chef or the village belle who wants a macho man like Devara. The ‘imma bathing’ routine gets irksome, but when you see flashes of Sridevi in this film, you wish they had explored more of her character than just someone who teaches kids how to dance and runs a homestay. She threw a coconut chopper pretty well, and her laughter at the last rescue scene is so refreshing, I wish Bollywood writers would write some really meaty parts for the women. Ah yes, we cannot forget Jincy the nurse who wants Sid Malhotra is a predictable but happy segue too.

Had there been a better reasoning for how depending on apps for everything, the film would have been just awesome. But it’s way better than two macho men dancing in a cantina to prove how wonderful they are…