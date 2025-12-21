Had minor injuries and slight concussion but I am okay: Nora Fatehi after car accident

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Actor Nora Fatehi shared a series of videos on her social media assuring her fans and followers she is all right but is "slightly traumatized" following a car accident.

The 33-year-old actor was on her way to the Sunburn music festival in Mumbai on Saturday when a car rammed into her vehicle in the western suburbs. The police arrested the driver of the car, who was said to be under the influence of an alcohol.

Fatehi shared videos on her Instagram stories on Sunday as she recalled the incident.

"Hey guys, I'm just coming here to tell you guys that I am okay. Yes, I was in a really serious car accident today in the afternoon. A drunk person that was driving under the influence smashed my car and unfortunately, the impact was quite severe and it flinged me across the car. I bashed my head on the window," she said.

The actor said he sustained minor injuries and had a a slight concussion. "I'm alive and I'm well. Except for some minor injuries, swelling and a slight concussion, I'm okay. I'm grateful for that. That could have ended terribly, but I came to say this to say that this is why you should not not drink and drive. I hate alcohol to begin with."

"In fact, I am not someone who has ever liked the idea of alcohol or anything like such as drugs, weed, anything that puts you in a different state of mind… It is not something I promote or even enjoy being around… You should not drink and drive. It's 2025. I cannot believe that this is even a conversation...That was a very scary, terrifying, traumatic moment. I'm slightly still traumatised."

Despite the accident, Fatehi decided to attend the festival where she performed alongside DJ David Guetta.