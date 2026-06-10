‘Hai Jawani Toh…’ Box Office Collection Day 6: Varun Dhawan film crosses ₹32 crore net in India, maintains steady run

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai continued its first-week run at cinemas across India on Wednesday, taking its total domestic net collection to ₹32.80 crore after six days in theatres.
According to early estimates, the film earned ₹1.45 crore net on Day 6, bringing its total India gross collections to ₹39.03 crore. Final figures for Wednesday are yet to be reported, and the day's earnings are expected to see further revisions as additional data comes in.
The comedy entertainer opened strongly on its first weekend, collecting ₹7.50 crore on its opening Friday and matching that figure on Saturday. The film then recorded its highest single-day collection on Sunday with ₹9 crore, benefiting from weekend footfall and family audiences.
As is common with theatrical releases, collections dipped after the weekend. The film earned ₹3.50 crore on Monday, followed by ₹3.85 crore on Tuesday, demonstrating relatively stable weekday performance before slowing further on Wednesday. Occupancy figures also reflected the trend, with the film recording approximately 17 per cent occupancy on both Friday and Saturday, rising to 21 per cent on Sunday before easing during the weekdays.
The film is currently running across approximately 5,600 shows nationwide, down from more than 9,000 shows during its opening weekend. Despite the reduction in screenings, the production has managed to retain a sizeable presence in cinemas during its first week.
Directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is produced by Ramesh Taurani under the Tips Films banner and co-produced by Gaurav Bose of Maximilian Films. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, with supporting performances from Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Sheirgill and Mouni Roy.
The project marked another collaboration between David Dhawan and his son Varun Dhawan, their fourth film together. Development began in late 2023 before the project was officially announced in July 2024. Principal photography took place across Mumbai, Goa, Rishikesh and Edinburgh.
Industry observers will now be watching whether the film can sustain momentum through the remainder of the week and into its second weekend, a period that often determines the long-term commercial trajectory of theatrical releases.
Final Day 6 collections are expected to be reported after exhibitors and distributors complete their nationwide box office updates.
(All numbers are from Sacnilk.)