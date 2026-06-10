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‘Hai Jawani Toh…’ Box Office Collection Day 6: Varun Dhawan film crosses ₹32 crore net in India, maintains steady run

David Dhawan's comedy entertainer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has collected 32.80 crore net in India by Day 6, with the film continuing its theatrical run across 5,600 shows nationwide.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated10 Jun 2026, 07:13 PM IST
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was released worldwide on June 5, marking the end of David Dhawan's directorial career as he announced retirement.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was released worldwide on June 5, marking the end of David Dhawan's directorial career as he announced retirement.
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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai continued its first-week run at cinemas across India on Wednesday, taking its total domestic net collection to 32.80 crore after six days in theatres.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai day 6 box office collection

According to early estimates, the film earned 1.45 crore net on Day 6, bringing its total India gross collections to 39.03 crore. Final figures for Wednesday are yet to be reported, and the day's earnings are expected to see further revisions as additional data comes in.

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The comedy entertainer opened strongly on its first weekend, collecting 7.50 crore on its opening Friday and matching that figure on Saturday. The film then recorded its highest single-day collection on Sunday with 9 crore, benefiting from weekend footfall and family audiences.

Also Read | What Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai reveals about Bollywood's nostalgia problem

As is common with theatrical releases, collections dipped after the weekend. The film earned 3.50 crore on Monday, followed by 3.85 crore on Tuesday, demonstrating relatively stable weekday performance before slowing further on Wednesday. Occupancy figures also reflected the trend, with the film recording approximately 17 per cent occupancy on both Friday and Saturday, rising to 21 per cent on Sunday before easing during the weekdays.

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The film is currently running across approximately 5,600 shows nationwide, down from more than 9,000 shows during its opening weekend. Despite the reduction in screenings, the production has managed to retain a sizeable presence in cinemas during its first week.

More about the film

Directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is produced by Ramesh Taurani under the Tips Films banner and co-produced by Gaurav Bose of Maximilian Films. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, with supporting performances from Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Sheirgill and Mouni Roy.

The project marked another collaboration between David Dhawan and his son Varun Dhawan, their fourth film together. Development began in late 2023 before the project was officially announced in July 2024. Principal photography took place across Mumbai, Goa, Rishikesh and Edinburgh.

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Also Read | Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai dominates Bandar at box office

Industry observers will now be watching whether the film can sustain momentum through the remainder of the week and into its second weekend, a period that often determines the long-term commercial trajectory of theatrical releases.

Final Day 6 collections are expected to be reported after exhibitors and distributors complete their nationwide box office updates.

(All numbers are from Sacnilk.)

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

Hindi CinemaIndian CinemaEntertainmentBollywood NewsBollywood Films
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