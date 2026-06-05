Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai first reviews: ‘Paisa vasool’, entertaining but overextended, David Dhawan's last film out

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai first review: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's latest release, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, is now in theatres. This is the last directorial of David Dhawan before its retirement from cinema. It is also the last collaboration between the father-son duo.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai review on X As fans flocked to the theatre to catch the first day first show, first reviews of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq… are now out on social media. The film has been mostly appreciated for being a ‘full-fledged’ entertainer. However, many also talked about the runtime of the film. Experts also praised Varun Dhawan's performance in the romantic comedy focusing on a love triangle.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai a three-and-a-half rating out of five. In a detailed post on X, formerly Twitter, he heaped praises on Dhavid Dhawan for his signature entertainer style.

“#DavidDhawan believes in one mantra – entertainment – and #HJTIHH offers that in abundance... A stress-buster that leaves you smiling... Don't look for logic; sit back and enjoy the ride! #HJTIHHReview #DavidDhawan has never chased novelty in storytelling... His strength lies in taking familiar ingredients – romance, comedy, confusion, misunderstandings, colourful characters, and chartbuster music – and packaging them into a thoroughly enjoyable entertainer,” Adarsh wrote.

“Tried and tested, stretched…” Revealing what worked and what didn't in the film, as per him, Adarsh added, “#HJTIHH follows the same tried-and-tested template, and that's precisely where its charm lies... It is unabashedly entertaining, unapologetically commercial, and designed purely to make audiences smile. The screenplay moves at a brisk pace, the humour lands consistently, and the film is peppered with crowd-pleasing moments... The witty one-liners, situational comedy, and larger-than-life treatment ensure that boredom never creeps in. However, despite its concise runtime [2+ hours], #HJTIHH feels stretched during portions of the second half... The narrative stagnates momentarily instead of moving forward.”

On Varun Dhawan's acting amid criticism Comparatively, he seemed more impressed by Varun Dhawan than his female co-stars. However, it is David Dhawan who took the entire credit for the film. “#VarunDhawan should silence all those who doubted his suitability for this role... He has a flair for comedy and displays perfect comic timing, boundless energy, and tremendous confidence throughout. #MrunalThakur and #PoojaHegde add glamour, charm, and confidence to the proceedings, complementing the narrative effectively.”

His final verdict read: “#DavidDhawan once again proves that when it comes to delivering a full-fledged entertainer, very few do it better.”

On the other hand, self-claimed film critic and analyst Sumit Kadel called Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai ‘paisa vasool entertainer.’

"A full on Bollywood entertainer that delivers exactly what it promises - laughter, romance, music, confusion and unlimited fun. #DavidDhawan returns to his comfort zone and scores with a film that is tailor-made for the masses and family audiences. In an era dominated by dark thrillers and larger-than-life action spectacles, #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai embraces old-school commercial cinema without hesitation.

“A few scenes feel overextended and could have been trimmed for a tighter impact especially in first half. Thankfully, the humour and performances ensure the film stays afloat. The soundtrack is a major plus.”

He also talked about the supporting cast, including Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday and others, before declaring the film ‘clean, family-friendly commercial.’