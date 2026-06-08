'Hai Jawani Toh...' v/s 'Bandar' Box Office Collection Day 4: Varun Dhawan's romance entertainer holds firm lead

The box office battle between Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Bandar has become increasingly one-sided, with the former maintaining a substantial advantage in both collections and theatrical reach as the films entered their fourth day in cinemas.
According to the latest figures available as of 7 pm on Day 4, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai collected an estimated ₹1.81 crore net in live earnings, taking its total India net collection to ₹25.81 crore. The film's India gross collection stood at ₹30.94 crore, with final Day 4 numbers yet to be reported.
The film has also benefited from a massive nationwide release strategy. It is currently running across 6,203 shows, giving it extensive visibility and access to audiences across key markets. The strong show count has helped sustain momentum after its opening weekend and positioned the film as the clear frontrunner among current releases.
In contrast, Bandar has recorded considerably lower earnings. The film collected an estimated ₹0.16 crore net in live collections on Day 4, bringing its cumulative India net total to ₹2.61 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at ₹3.13 crore, with final figures for the day still awaited.
Bandar is presently running across 720 shows, significantly fewer than its rival. The disparity in screen count has been reflected in the earnings gap, with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai generating nearly ten times the Day 4 revenue and maintaining a sizeable lead in overall collections.
The comparison underscores the differing trajectories of the two films in their opening week. While Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has continued to attract audiences and deliver steady revenues, Bandar has faced a more challenging theatrical run, reflected in both occupancy levels and cumulative earnings.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is a romantic comedy directed by David Dhawan and backed by producer Ramesh Taurani under the Tips Films banner, with Gaurav Bose of Maximilian Films serving as co-producer. The film features Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in leading roles, while Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Sheirgill and Mouni Roy appear in supporting parts. The project is expected to mark David Dhawan's final outing as a director.
Work on the film began in December 2023 and reunited David Dhawan with his son Varun Dhawan for their fourth film together.
Bandar is a crime thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi through his production house, Saffron Magicworks. Written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the film draws inspiration from a real-life incident. Bobby Deol leads the cast in the titular role, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran, Raj B. Shetty and Jitendra Joshi.
The story centres on a once-popular television star whose life is thrown into turmoil after he is accused of rape by a former girlfriend.
Bandar had its world premiere in the Special Presentations section of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on 6 September 2025. The film was subsequently released in cinemas on 5 June 2026 and received positive reviews from critics.