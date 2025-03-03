Haikyu!! sequel announcement sparks frenzied excitement: ‘I’m so excited I might go bald!’

In exciting news for volleyball anime fans worldwide, the popular sports series Haikyu!! has officially announced two new sequel anime projects that will continue the story of Karasuno High School's volleyball team.

First project: Haikyu!!: VS The Little Giant The first project, titled “Haikyu!!: VS The Little Giant,” will be a theatrical film adaptation focusing on the highly anticipated match between Karasuno and Kamomedai High Schools. Karasuno High School has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Spring High School Tournament, and their next opponent is Kamomedai High School, home to Hoshiumi Kourai.

This new film will depict the showdown between the "little giants" Hinata and Hoshiumi. "The Little Giant” serves as the sequel to Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle. A super teaser trailer and art have also been revealed, with Susumu Mitsunaka slated to return as director at Production I.G.

The film picks up after the contest against Nekoma High School, where Shoyo Hinata and his team from Karasuno High School advance to face Kamomedai High School, whose star player, Korai Hoshiumi, shares the same nickname – “The Little Giant” – as a player Hinata once admired.

Second project: Haikyu!!: The Place Where Monsters Go The second project is “Haikyu!!: The Place Where Monsters Go,” which will be a separate anime adaptation. This installment will cover the intense battle between Fukurodani Academy and Mujinazaka High School, showcasing the talents of fan-favorite character Kotaro Bokuto and his team.

The quarterfinals of the Spring High Tournament, where Fukurodani Academy High School, led by Kotaro Bokuto, faces off against Tanukizaka High School, led by Hachi Kiryu, has been decided to be produced as a short anime.

Excitement and anticipation

These announcements come following the conclusion of the original manga series, which ended in 2020 after an eight-year run. The Haikyu!! anime adaptation has already produced four successful seasons, with the latest season covering the match between Karasuno and Inarizaki High School.

The Haikyu!! franchise has maintained strong popularity since its debut, with over 70 million copies of the manga in circulation worldwide. Beyond the anime and manga, the series has expanded into light novels, video games, stage plays, and various merchandise.

While specific release dates and additional production details have not yet been revealed, the anime's official website promises fans that more information will be released in the near future. These new projects are expected to maintain the high-quality animation and storytelling that have made the series a standout in the sports anime genre.

Social media reactions The announcement of these new projects has sparked widespread excitement among fans. Here are some of the top reactions:

One user said, "It's great that they're making a proper anime out of it like this. It's not something that happens often, but I'm really happy."

Another user remarked, "I’m so happy that we’ve got such detailed info about Haikyuu’s sequel! Both the movie and the short anime sound exciting, don’t they?"

A fan enthusiastically commented, “This is delightful news for fans! I’m looking forward to the special anime too, and I’m getting more and more curious about what’s coming next!”

Someone else shared their excitement, saying, "I collapsed from joy instead. Looking forward to both the TV and theater versions."

One excited viewer joked, "I'm so excited I might go bald. When will it be released?"