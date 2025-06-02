Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen marry in low-key ceremony - here’s what to know about their massive net worth

Singer and actor Hailee Steinfeld has officially tied the knot with NFL star Josh Allen in an intimate ceremony, marking a major milestone in the couple’s long-time relationship.

While the wedding was low-key, the couple’s combined financial success is anything but.

Hailee Steinfeld's net worth At just 28, Steinfeld holds an estimated net worth of $25 million. Her career spans film, music, fashion, and business. Known for her breakout roles in ‘Pitch Perfect 2,’ ‘Ender’s Game,’ ‘Bumblebee,’ and most recently the hit Ryan Coogler film ‘Sinners’, Steinfeld has built a strong foothold in Hollywood.

She’s also made her mark in music, signing with Republic Records and releasing chart-topping hits like ‘Capital Letters’, ‘Starving’, and ‘Love Myself.’ Over the years, she’s worked with music industry giants like Joe Jonas and Zedd.

Listen to Hailee's hit song ‘Capital Letters’ here:

Beyond entertainment, Hailee Steinfeld has found success in fashion and endorsements. She began her journey with Miu Miu in 2011 and has since partnered with major labels such as Prada, Louis Vuitton, and CORE Hydration. She even launched a lifestyle newsletter, ‘Beau Society’, to connect with her fans.

Josh Allen's net worth On the other hand, Josh Allen’s net worth stands at a staggering $66.1 million.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback recently signed a six-year, $330 million contract—making NFL history with $250 million guaranteed.

He also ranks 32nd on Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes. Allen earns $60.1 million from salary and winnings alone, with an additional $6 million from endorsement deals with brands like Nike, Pepsi, and New Era.