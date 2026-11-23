Washington [US], November 23 (ANI): Hailee Steinfeld will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kate Bishop in 'Avengers: Doomsday,' following a joint announcement from Marvel Studios and Disney Animation.

The news was shared via an Instagram post featuring Steinfeld while promoting her upcoming film 'Hexed.'

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In the clip, Steinfeld says, "Hey, so I’m here with my movie ‘Hexed,’ but it looks like they delivered a chair from a different movie," before panning to a black director’s chair bearing her name.

The post’s caption reads, "Catch Hailee Steinfeld in Disney’s ‘Hexed’ before she returns in ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’"

Steinfeld previously portrayed Kate Bishop in the 2021 Disney series 'Hawkeye' alongside Jeremy Renner and made a brief post-credits appearance in the 2023 film 'The Marvels' alongside Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani.

Reflecting on playing the character, Steinfeld previously told Variety, "It’s really a privilege to be able to play a character that could in any way possibly inspire anyone," adding, "Kate Bishop is a character that I would have loved to have had growing up, somebody who is completely ambitious, driven and disciplined, and takes it upon herself to do whatever it is she has to do to achieve her goals."

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While the full cast lineup for 'Avengers: Doomsday' remains unconfirmed, Jeremy Renner stated in an October interview that he is not returning as Hawkeye for the film, saying, "No, no, no, no. Not in that one."

He added, "’Doomsday’ I’m not in, so the Avengers will probably lose, just so you know… they didn’t call me, so it’s their fault. They’re going to lose."

Steinfeld’s confirmation comes shortly after Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch was revealed to be joining 'Avengers: Doomsday' in a post-credit scene from the season finale of 'VisionQuest.'

That scene continued the ending of 2022’s 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' showing Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom lifting rubble off Wanda Maximoff and addressing her.

'Avengers: Doomsday' is scheduled to release in theatres on December 18. (ANI)

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