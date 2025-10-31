Halloween Horror: 6 Spooky OTT shows to binge this weekend

Halloween weekend calls for eerie lights, late-night popcorn, and a lineup of spine-chilling shows. Whether you prefer a jump scare, a supernatural mystery, or a touch of dark humour, there’s plenty to stream across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC Player, and Jio Hotstar.

From ghostly comedies to true-crime horrors, here are six binge-worthy picks for your Halloween watchlist. Ghosts – BBC Player If you like your scares served with laughter, Ghosts is the perfect watch. The BAFTA-nominated British comedy follows a young couple who inherit a rundown country estate—only to discover a quirky group of resident ghosts. The show balances humour and haunting with effortless charm, making it ideal for a light-hearted Halloween night. All four seasons are streaming on BBC Player.

Wednesday Season 2 – Netflix Jenna Ortega returns as the darkly delightful Wednesday Addams in Season 2 of Netflix’s hit series. This season takes her back to the eerie Nevermore Academy, where new mysteries, enemies, and old friends await. Expect more of Wednesday’s signature sarcasm, gothic vibes, and bone-chilling adventures. Both seasons are now available to stream on Netflix.

The Bondsman – Amazon Prime Video Kevin Bacon stars in The Bondsman, a supernatural action-horror that blends redemption and revenge. The story follows a resurrected bounty hunter tasked with capturing escaped demons from a shadowy underworld. With its mix of intense action and eerie visuals, this one’s for viewers who enjoy a darker, adrenaline-fueled Halloween binge.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story – Netflix Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s anthology returns with its third chapter, Monster: The Ed Gein Story, starring Charlie Hunnam as America’s most notorious serial killer. Set in 1950s Wisconsin, the series explores the twisted psyche of Ed Gein, whose gruesome crimes inspired horror classics like Psycho and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. A disturbing yet compelling watch for true-crime enthusiasts.

IT: Welcome to Derry – Jio Hotstar The terrifying universe of IT expands with Welcome to Derry, a prequel series that takes viewers back to the town haunted by Pennywise. The story follows a group of children searching for a missing friend, uncovering dark secrets lurking beneath Derry’s surface. Chilling, atmospheric, and full of dread — it’s a must-watch this Halloween.

The Red King – BBC Player A gripping blend of crime and mythology, The Red King follows Detective Grace Narayan as she investigates a mysterious murder in an isolated island community. As she digs deeper, she uncovers strange rituals, buried secrets, and an undercurrent of supernatural menace. Its haunting tone and slow-burn mystery make it a perfect Halloween weekend pick.