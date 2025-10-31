Halloween Horror is our Haq! We shall watch scary movies all weekend

It’s the time for witches and goblins to be out and about elsewhere in the world, because it’s All Hallows Eve, known as Halloween. The kids will be out ‘trick or treating’ for candy. But who cares about scaring the neighbours, mythical ghouls when your real life is filled with mad managers, evil neighbours, and assorted relatives who could drive the devil himself to distress? I have chosen movies that will help explore our dark side and bring out our deepest, darkest fears!
When grandma dies, the curse begins to creep,
What’s born in darkness, you are bound to keep.
The grain of greed demands a chilling price,
Don’t wake the ancient God beneath the rice.
If it’s in writing, it will surely stay,
You cannot scream the Babadook away.
Your camera’s on, the screen begins to crack,
The Zoom call is over, but there’s no turning back.
The children whisper, “The house wants us dead.”
Don’t open the basement where the demon is bred.
The demon’s bride hides secrets in her face,
You cannot save the soul that leaves no trace.
The smallest sound will bring the to your door,
If you must scream, then don’t breathe any more.
It walks so slowly, always drawing near,
You pass the curse, but you can’t kill the fear.
The killer stalks, but the victim can’t hear,
The cabin’s silent, and the end is here.
The mind is cracking, the walls begin to weep,
Is the ghost awake, or is the madness deep?
(About Author: Manisha has been a writer for as long as she can remember. About movies, shows, travel, money lessons, and more. An advertising writer, she has used words to persuade people to buy everything from Maggi noodles to hotel stays, from buying Microsoft software (before they were bundled in your PC) to choosing banking products and even insurance. She is a published author and poet and has spent the last few years teaching communication theory and writing for cinema. And yes, she will experiment with food and look down on people who don’t know their pinot from riesling.)