Hamnet OTT release: When and where to watch Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal’s Oscar-winning film in India

Hamnet, the acclaimed historical drama based on Maggie O’Farrell’s bestselling novel, is set to make its OTT debut in India on 7 August. The film will be available exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

Hamnet arrives on OTT on THIS date Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao, Hamnet explores the family life of William Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes, as they navigate love, parenthood and the devastating death of their 11-year-old son, Hamnet.

Jessie Buckley stars as Agnes Shakespeare, while Paul Mescal plays William Shakespeare. The supporting cast includes Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn and Jacobi Jupe.

The film is adapted from O’Farrell’s 2020 novel of the same name. Zhao co-wrote the screenplay with O’Farrell, bringing the author’s fictionalised account of Shakespeare’s family life to the screen.

At the centre of the story is the grief experienced by Agnes and William after the death of their son. The film examines how personal loss reshapes their relationship and explores the connection between grief, memory and artistic expression.

Speaking about her creative approach to the film, Zhao said she wanted audiences to form an emotional connection with its characters and experience their journey through loss.

“You want the audience to see themselves in these characters. I want to try to open the hearts of the audience, soften them so they can feel the emotions these characters are feeling. Once they catch the wave with us, with our characters, then they have a chance to also experience catharsis. That's always the creative goal of my films. Once they go through that catharsis, then they, like these characters, find some meaning from these difficult life situations, and hopefully become more whole through the experience of viewing the film,” said Zhao.

Buckley, whose performance as Agnes received widespread critical acclaim, described her collaboration with Zhao as a transformative experience.

“Working with Chloé has genuinely changed my life. She's such a sensitive, instinctive, curious director, and she's also deeply human. She's invited me into a way of work and encouraged me to be in this river with her from day one. We've created something together, which is such a gift. I don't think I have had this depth and level of sisterhood and collaboration on a project. There's just poetry pouring out of her,” said Buckley.

Hamnet premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in August 2025 before receiving a limited theatrical release in the United States and Canada in November. It expanded into wider release in December and arrived in UK cinemas in January 2026.

The film received strong reviews, with Buckley’s portrayal of Agnes emerging as one of its most widely praised elements. Her performance earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress, making her the first Irish performer to win the prize in the category.

The film also received major recognition during the awards season, including eight nominations at the 98th Academy Awards, among them Best Picture and Best Director for Zhao.