Hamnet OTT release: When and where to watch Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal’s Oscar-winning film in India

Hamnet, the acclaimed historical drama based on Maggie O’Farrell’s bestselling novel, is set to make its OTT debut in India on 7 August. The film will be available exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

Hamnet arrives on OTT on THIS date Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao, Hamnet explores the family life of William Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes, as they navigate love, parenthood and the devastating death of their 11-year-old son, Hamnet.

Advertisement

Jessie Buckley stars as Agnes Shakespeare, while Paul Mescal plays William Shakespeare. The supporting cast includes Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn and Jacobi Jupe.

The film is adapted from O’Farrell’s 2020 novel of the same name. Zhao co-wrote the screenplay with O’Farrell, bringing the author’s fictionalised account of Shakespeare’s family life to the screen.

At the centre of the story is the grief experienced by Agnes and William after the death of their son. The film examines how personal loss reshapes their relationship and explores the connection between grief, memory and artistic expression.

Speaking about her creative approach to the film, Zhao said she wanted audiences to form an emotional connection with its characters and experience their journey through loss.

Advertisement

“You want the audience to see themselves in these characters. I want to try to open the hearts of the audience, soften them so they can feel the emotions these characters are feeling. Once they catch the wave with us, with our characters, then they have a chance to also experience catharsis. That's always the creative goal of my films. Once they go through that catharsis, then they, like these characters, find some meaning from these difficult life situations, and hopefully become more whole through the experience of viewing the film,” said Zhao.

Buckley, whose performance as Agnes received widespread critical acclaim, described her collaboration with Zhao as a transformative experience.

“Working with Chloé has genuinely changed my life. She's such a sensitive, instinctive, curious director, and she's also deeply human. She's invited me into a way of work and encouraged me to be in this river with her from day one. We've created something together, which is such a gift. I don't think I have had this depth and level of sisterhood and collaboration on a project. There's just poetry pouring out of her,” said Buckley.

Advertisement

Hamnet premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in August 2025 before receiving a limited theatrical release in the United States and Canada in November. It expanded into wider release in December and arrived in UK cinemas in January 2026.

The film received strong reviews, with Buckley’s portrayal of Agnes emerging as one of its most widely praised elements. Her performance earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress, making her the first Irish performer to win the prize in the category.

The film also received major recognition during the awards season, including eight nominations at the 98th Academy Awards, among them Best Picture and Best Director for Zhao.

With its arrival on Lionsgate Play, Hamnet will now be available to audiences in India who missed its theatrical run. The film will begin streaming exclusively on the platform from 7 August.

Advertisement

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.