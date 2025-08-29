Han Sohee and Byeon Wooseok to star in Netflix's live-action ‘Solo Leveling’ adaptation

Korean drama fans and ‘Solo Leveling’ enthusiasts alike are buzzing with excitement as Netflix reportedly finalises its lead cast for the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the hit fantasy webtoon.

According to Sports Kyunghyang, actress Han Sohee has been confirmed to take on the role of Cha Haein, joining Byeon Wooseok, who will portray the series’ protagonist, Sung Jinwoo.

The drama adaptation of ‘Solo Leveling’—a massively popular web novel turned webtoon and anime—is shaping up to be one of Netflix’s biggest Korean projects yet. The series will be directed by Lee Haejun and Kim Byungseo, known for their work on the blockbuster film ‘Ashfall’.

About Solo Leveling Originally a web novel by Chugong, ‘Solo Leveling’ follows the story of Sung Jinwoo, an E-rank hunter who becomes the world’s most powerful being after discovering a mysterious system that allows him to level up like a game character.

The series blends action, fantasy, and intense world-building, which helped it gain a massive following worldwide.

Its webtoon adaptation was illustrated by the late artist Jang Sungrak and concluded in 2023, while the anime adaptation premiered in 2024 to widespread acclaim. The anime, produced by A-1 Pictures, introduced the story to a global audience and is credited with further boosting the franchise’s popularity.

Who is Cha Hae-In? Cha Hae-In, the role now reportedly secured by Han Sohee, is the top-ranked female hunter in Korea and a prominent member of the powerful Hunters Guild.

Known for her unmatched swordsmanship, stoic demeanour, and unshakable moral compass, Cha plays a significant role in Jinwoo’s journey—both as a trusted ally and as a subtle romantic interest. Her keen sense of justice and unique abilities make her a fan-favourite character within the ‘Solo Leveling’ universe.