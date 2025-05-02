Hania Aamir addresses quote attributed to her on Pahalgam terror attack: ‘Entirely fabricated’ | Read Full statement

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who enjoys a large fan base in India, addressed a “fabricated” statement, circulating on social media, attributed to her over the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Hania is among the several Pakistani celebrities whose Instagram accounts were blocked in India.

Clarifying that a viral post attributing a controversial statement to her is “entirely false,” the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ actress said it “misrepresents who I am and what I believe”.

Note: Her Instagram account is still not available in India. However, her statement, which has been widely circulated on social media, found its way into India's digital landscape.

Haina said the terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, “deserves empathy - not politicisation”.

“In times like these, it's easy to let emotions cloud our judgment, but we must remember: the actions of extremists do not represent an entire nation or its people,” she said in a statement.

What is the fake viral post attributed to Hania Aamir? According to the fake viral post, Hania Aamir was allegedly speaking out about the ban on Pakistani artists in India and the restriction of their Instagram accounts. She was requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the actions against them.

Several reports suggested that Hania has been replaced in Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 after the Pahalgam attack.

Read Hania Aamir's full statement here: “Recently, a statement has been falsely attributed to me and is being widely circulated on social media. I want to address this directly: I did not make this statement, and I do not endorse or align with the words being linked to me. It is entirely fabricated and misrepresents who I am and what I believe.

That being said, this is a deeply sensitive and emotional time. My heart goes out to the innocent lives lost and the families affected by the recent tragedy. Pain like this is real, and it deserves empathy-not politicisation. In times like these, it's easy to let emotions cloud our judgment, but we must remember: the actions of extremists do not represent an entire nation or its people. Assigning blame without proof only deepens divides and distracts from the real need for compassion, justice, and healing.

To my beloved supporters, your love means everything to me. I kindly ask everyone to check the truth before sharing and to approach these difficult times with kindness and clarity. Let us honour those impacted by choosing empathy, truth, and togetherness. I remain committed to spreading positivity and respect in all that I do. With sincere condolences and hope for peace.”

