Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, other Pakistani artists’ Instagram accounts unavailable in India

Instagram accounts of Pakistani artists including Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan and more, are currently not available in India. While it is not known if the accounts have been banned only in India, when Live Mint tried to access their accounts, the IDs remained unavailable.

Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan's Instagram accounts blocked in India Currently, Instagram shows the message: “Account not available in India.”

While no information regarding the decision has been disclosed by the platform, the note reads, “This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

Actor, singer Ali Zafar's Instagram account is no longer available in India. Citing the same reason, Indian fans cannot follow the London Paris New York actor on the photo-sharing platform.

However, the X, formerly Twitter, accounts of Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan and Ali Zafar are available on Elon Musk's platform in India.

Meanwhile, Instagram accounts of other popular celebrities from Pakistan are still available for their fans and followers.

Atif Aslam Insta account available in India Among them is singer Atif Aslam who has delivered several hit Bollywood songs, such as Tera Hone Laga Hoon from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Jeene Laga Hoon from Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Jeena Jeena from Badlapur, Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai and Tera Ban Jaunga from Kabir Singh.

Fawad Khan's account on Instagram available in India ahead of Abir Gulaal release The Instagram account of Fawad Khan, who will be marking his Bollywood comeback in May also remains available in India.

Fawad made his debut in the Hindi film Khoobsurat alongside Sonam Kapoor. He will be seen romancing Vaani Kapoor in their upcoming film, Abir Gulaal. The film was recently met with boycott calls after the terror attack on Kashmir's Pahalgam region.

India-Pakistan tension Meanwhile, tensions continue to rise between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

Security forces have intensified anti-terror operations in Kashmir valley in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.