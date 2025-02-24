Pakistani actor Hania Aamir is grabbing netizens' attention ever since she recreated Deepika Padukone's iconic scene from her debut film, Om Shanti Om. Channelling her inner Shanti Priya, Hania paid homage to Deepika. While many praised her for the attempt, a few also left wondering who Hania Aamir is.

In the video, Hania, in a golden outfit, arrives at an event in a car while the song Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si plays in the background. Repeating the similar body language and movements as Deepika from the original scene, Hania smiles at the crowd cheering for her. She also blows kisses at the crowd. Her video caption reads, “Hi.”

Internet reacts to Hania Aamir Her video has gained mixed reactions from people across India and Pakistan. One of them commented, “Far better than Shanti Priya.” “I love Hania…but original is original and that's queen Deepika,” added another. Someone tagged director Farah Khan and requested, “We need Om Shanti Om 2.”

Watch video here:

Om Shanti Om features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. Directed by Farah Khan, it was a massive success, both critically and commercially.

Who is Hania Aamir? Hania Aamir is a Pakistani actor who gained recognition with her debut in the Pakistani film Janaan (2016) and became a household name instantly. She has worked in several hit Pakistani dramas such as Mere Humsafar, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Ishqiya, and Anaa.

Hania was recently seen in the hit drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum as Sharjeena, alongside Fahad Mustafa. The show became the highest-rated programme on Pakistani television.

Besides Pakistan, Hania enjoys a massive fanbase in India as well. Not long ago, Hania was asked whether she would ever work in Bollywood films or music videos. It happened at an event in Manchester. Hania who is often seen following Bollywood films and music, said, “Whenever this question is asked, it feels as though it’s something wrong to do. But it’s art, and I don’t have any problem with it. So, whenever I get an opportunity that seems fun and makes me feel like I can do well in it, then why not?”