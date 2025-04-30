Hania Aamir sparks meme fest on Twitter as Indian fans send her water after India suspends Indus Treaty

The ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan have sparked renewed debates over the presence of Pakistani artists in the Indian film industry. Amid this, Pakistani actor Hania Aamir started trending on X, formerly Twitter, ever since her Indian fans have shared a funny video for her.

Indian fans send water for Hania Aamir In the video, fans were seen sending water bottles packed in a cartoon for the actor in Pakistan. The package read: “To Hania Aamir, Rawalpindi, Punjab, Pakistan, from India.”

The water was in reference to the Indus Water Treaty between India and Pakistan which was recently revoked by New Delhi.

The video has now gone viral on the micro-blogging site.

Internet reacts to water for Hania Aamir Sharing the video, someone wrote, “Hania Aamir fans from India sending Water bottles to her.” Responding to it, a user wrote in the comments called them “die hard fans.”

Another one commented, “O bhaiiiii...seriously.” “Bht hansi aye hai bhai (this is too funny brother),” one more added.

However, some were also not happy with the video. While one slammed the fans for mocking the situation post Pahalgam terror attack, another wrote, “What is there in her?”

"What you expect from citizen? Ask Gov we have nothing to do with it or just play war on social media (sic)," commented someone else.

Hania Aamir on Pahalgam attack Hania Aamir is among the few Pakistani actors who condemned the terror attack on Kashmir's Pahalgam region. She had shared, "Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us. My heart is with the innocent lives affected by the recent events. In pain, in grief, and in hope—we are one. When innocent lives are lost, the pain is not theirs alone—it belongs to all of us. No matter where we come from, grief speaks the same language. May we choose humanity, always."

Besides her, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan also extended condolences to the victims and their families after the attack.