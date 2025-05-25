Hannah Gutierrez Reed released on parole after 14 months in prison for Rust shooting incident

Washington [US], May 25 (ANI): Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armourer involved in the tragic shooting on the set of the film Rust, has been released on parole after serving 14 months of a prison sentence.

The 28-year-old was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for her role in the incident that led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the injury of director Joel Souza in October 2021.

According to Variety, Gutierrez Reed was incarcerated at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility, where she completed a substantial portion of her 18-month sentence.

She was released on Friday morning, and authorities have directed her to return to her home in Bullhead City, Arizona.

Although her attorney, Jason Bowles, has refrained from commenting on the release, citing privacy concerns, the event marks a significant moment in the aftermath of the tragic accident.

In the shooting that occurred on the 'Rust' set near Santa Fe, New Mexico, Gutierrez Reed was found to have acted with criminal negligence when she loaded a live round into a firearm held by actor Alec Baldwin.

According to Variety, Baldwin was holding the gun when it discharged, fatally wounding Hutchins and injuring Souza.

Baldwin himself faced charges of involuntary manslaughter, though his case was dismissed last year after it was revealed that prosecutors had failed to share critical evidence with the defence.

The trial of Gutierrez Reed took place in early 2024, where prosecutors argued that her actions were part of a broader pattern of unsafe and unprofessional behaviour on the 'Rust' set.

This included allowing actors to wave guns carelessly and a failure to enforce strict "muzzle discipline."

They alleged that Gutierrez Reed's negligence directly contributed to the fatal accident.

In her defence, Gutierrez Reed's legal team argued that she had no way of knowing that a box of dummy rounds, which typically contain small BBs that rattle when shaken, had been contaminated with live ammunition, according to Variety.

They also suggested that the production company's cost-cutting measures and the demands placed on Gutierrez Reed, who was handling responsibilities for two people, contributed to the accident.

Prosecutors, however, contended that if Gutierrez Reed had shaken the rounds before loading them into Baldwin's gun, she would have noticed the discrepancy with the live round, which did not rattle like the dummy rounds.

As per Variety, the source of the live ammunition, which played a pivotal role in the tragedy, remained a topic of dispute during the trial.

Gutierrez Reed's release comes with strict parole conditions. She is prohibited from purchasing, selling, or possessing firearms until her parole expires next year.

Furthermore, she has been ordered to undergo a mental health assessment and is required to either secure employment or enrol in school within 45 days.

Despite her release, her legal battle is far from over. Gutierrez Reed's defence team has filed an appeal, citing several alleged errors made by the trial judge during the proceedings, as per Variety.

Additionally, there are multiple civil suits still pending, which could have significant financial and legal implications for her moving forward.

While Gutierrez Reed's case captured the public's attention, other individuals involved in the Rust shooting have faced legal consequences as well.

David Halls, the first assistant director responsible for safety on set, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanour charge of negligent handling of a firearm.

He was sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation but avoided jail time. Halls has since retired from the film industry.

The production of 'Rust' continued more than a year after the tragic incident, ultimately wrapping up in Montana.