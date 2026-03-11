Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary OTT: When and where to watch the special celebrating 20 years of the hit show

The popular Disney Channel sitcom Hannah Montana is returning to screens with a special programme to mark its 20th anniversary. Titled the “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special,” the event will premiere on the streaming platform Disney+ on 24 March 2026.

The special celebrates two decades since the series first aired on Disney Channel on 24 March 2006 and became one of the network’s most successful teen shows.

When and where to watch The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ from 24 March 2026. Viewers will need a subscription to the streaming service to watch the programme.

What the special will feature The anniversary programme will feature an in-depth conversation with the show’s star Miley Cyrus, who played Miley Stewart, a teenager living a double life as a schoolgirl and global pop star Hannah Montana.

The discussion will be hosted by podcast presenter Alex Cooper and filmed in front of a live studio audience. The special will also include archival footage from the original show and recreated sets such as the Stewart family living room and Hannah Montana’s famous closet.

Speaking about the anniversary, Cyrus said: “Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years. The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of.”

Legacy of the show The series originally ran from 2006 to 2011 and followed Miley Stewart as she balanced ordinary teenage life with her secret identity as the pop sensation Hannah Montana. The programme became a cultural phenomenon, producing chart-topping music, a feature film and a devoted fan following worldwide.

With the anniversary special, Disney aims to revisit the music, memories and moments that made Hannah Montana a defining show for a generation of viewers.