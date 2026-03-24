Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special comes out today: When and where to watch beloved superstar Miley Cyrus' return

Hannah Montana, the beloved sitcom that aired between March 2006 and January 2011 is set to bring back memories with “20th Anniversary Special” episode which will celebrate the iconic series. Almost two decades after its Disney Channel debut. Superstar Miley Cyrus will return to the digital screens with host Alex Cooper exactly two decades after its Disney Channel debut.

When and where to watch “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special”? The most awaited "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on March 24. Celebrating Miley Cyrus' time on the popular Disney Channel show, this special episode, filmed in front of a live studio audience, will feature an exclusive and in-depth interview of the 33-year-old singer along with never-before-seen archival footage.

Where to watch “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special” in India In India, “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special” will start streaming on JioHotstar from Tuesday.

What to expect from “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special”?

From the Stewart family living room to the legendary Hannah Montana closet, some of the most memorable sets from “Hannah Montana” will be brought back to life. Miley Cyrus, who had a lasting impact on fan following worldwide, said, “‘Hannah Montana’ will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection.”

Expressing gratitude to fans who made this series a success, the singer added, “The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years.”

What times does the 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special' come out? PT: 12:00 AM

ET: 3:00 AM

India (JioHotstar): 12:30 PM

Miley Cyrus became a household name with her role as Miley Stewart on "Hannah Montana," a series "that defined a generation." This special episode is produced by HopeTown Entertainment and Unwell Productions with Ashley Edens as showrunner. Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan serve as executive producers.

Through this special episode fans can relive their favourite Miley moments, a series that spawned 14 platinum and 18 gold albums worldwide, besides two feature films. This Emmy-nominated series centred around a teenage girl with a secret double life as a pop star known as Hannah Montana.